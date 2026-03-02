Chuck E. Cheese Prices a Full Family Spring Break Outing at $49.99 While Competitors Average Over $125

Irving, Texas, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family entertainment centers and arcades top the list of planned out-of-home activities for families with young children this Spring Break, according to a new national survey of more than 3,200 parents conducted by Chuck E. Cheese in partnership with ResearchDesk.

In response, Chuck E. Cheese is launching what the company calls its strongest value offer in years: a $49.99 all-inclusive package that covers a family of four with 120 play points (enough for about an hour of games per child), a large pizza, unlimited drinks, dessert and bonus tickets toward bigger prizes. In a Chuck E. Cheese pricing analysis of comparable family entertainment venues, the average cost for a family of four exceeds $125, making this package less than half the typical price.

The Ultimate Spring Break Family Deal is available March 2 through April 5 at participating U.S. locations with online coupon, delivering savings of up to 50% compared to purchasing each element separately. In Canada, the package is $59.99.

Spring Break by the Numbers

Key findings from a national Chuck E. Cheese survey of more than 3,200 U.S. parents of children ages 2–9, conducted in partnership with ResearchDesk:

70% of families plan to visit a family entertainment center or arcade during Spring Break, making it the top planned out-of-home activity — ahead of parks (69%), museums and zoos (68%) and movie theaters (63%).

67% of parents say their children are “highly interested” or “extremely enthusiastic” about visiting Chuck E. Cheese, with demand peaking among children ages 2 to 6.

88% of parents say they “Love” or “Like” the all-inclusive offer, with near-universal appeal across all income levels.

$125+: In a Chuck E. Cheese pricing analysis of comparable family entertainment venues, the average cost for a family of four exceeds $125, making this package less than half the price of a typical comparable outing.

77% of parents with children ages 2–9 would consider Chuck E. Cheese for a free day during Spring Break, the highest consideration rate in the family entertainment category.

The survey findings underscore a shift in how families are approaching Spring Break in the current economic environment. Parents are actively seeking affordable, all-inclusive entertainment options that eliminate uncertainty about what a visit will cost. Across every income level surveyed, the all-inclusive bundle structure — combining a meal, games, drinks, dessert and prizes in a single price — was the strongest driver of appeal.

“Parents told us loud and clear: they want to know the total cost before they walk in the door,” said Mark Kupferman, Executive Vice President of Chuck E. Cheese. “This offer was designed so that price is never the reason a family misses out on Spring Break fun. For under fifty dollars, a family of four gets a complete visit — the games, the food, the prizes. No surprise costs, no hidden fees. When a typical family entertainment outing can easily run over $125, we think this changes the conversation about what’s possible for families this spring.”

One Price, One Complete Visit

The $49.99 package covers a family of four and includes 120 play points (enough for about an hour of arcade games per child; actual play time varies by game selection), a large pizza to share, unlimited soft drinks, sweet treats for dessert and bonus tickets that help kids earn bigger prizes than they would on a standard visit. The all-inclusive structure directly addresses what the company’s survey identified as a leading concern among parents: the fear that an advertised price is just a starting point that will increase once on-site. In the survey, 93% of parents rated the offer as immediately clear in what it includes, and 80% said it was a “perfect fit” or “very good fit” for their family.

Families of five or more can add an additional family member at the register for $5 each, which includes additional play points, drinks, dessert and bonus tickets. For families looking for even more action, an Adventure Zone upgrade gives two kids access to Chuck E. Cheese’s active-play climbing and jumping attractions for $15 — more than 50% off the standard price. Families can download the deal coupon and the optional Adventure Zone coupon at ChuckECheese.com.

A Full Entertainment Experience, Not Just a Meal

The deal is designed to showcase the breadth of what families can do in a single Chuck E. Cheese visit. Each of the brand’s nearly 600 locations feature arcade games ranging from toddler-friendly options to skill-based challenges that keep older kids and parents competing side by side. For families that want even more activity, Adventure Zones — available as an optional $15 upgrade — offer active play where kids can run, jump and climb. An interactive dance floor hosts live character performances every hour. And the included meal means families can settle in for a full afternoon without worrying about a separate food stop.

That means a three-year-old riding their first ride while an older sibling racks up tickets across the floor — and parents actually get to sit down and eat a slice of pizza. That’s the experience the $49.99 price is built around: a complete family afternoon under one roof.

The company’s research found that parents planning Spring Break outings are weighing family entertainment centers against movie theaters, museums, trampoline parks and local playgrounds. The destinations winning the most consideration are those that bundle the most value into a single, predictable trip. For less than the cost of a family movie outing with concessions, Chuck E. Cheese’s package delivers a full afternoon of food, active play, arcade games and prizes.

“Spring Break doesn’t have to mean an expensive trip or a week of figuring out what to do every day,” Kupferman added. “We’re not asking families to plan a vacation or book a flight. We’re 10 minutes from home, in 45 states, and for under $50 the whole afternoon is handled. That’s what families are looking for right now.”

Best Time to Visit

The offer is valid for the full five-week window from March 2 through April 5 with online coupon. Chuck E. Cheese encourages families to consider visiting during the first two weeks of March or on weekday mornings for the most relaxed experience, before peak Spring Break crowds arrive later in the month. The company’s survey found that the expectation of holiday crowding is the single largest factor that gives parents pause about visiting during the break, and early or off-peak visits can provide a quieter, more comfortable atmosphere.

Year-Round Value

Beyond the Spring Break promotion, families looking for ongoing savings can sign up for a Chuck E. Cheese Membership starting at $7.99 per month (with a 12-month commitment). Members can visit up to once per day and receive between 40 and 250 play points per visit depending on the membership tier, along with discounts on birthdays, food, drinks and active play, plus exclusive member-only experiences throughout the year.

Survey Methodology: Results cited in this release are based on a national survey of more than 3,200 U.S. parents of children ages 2–9 who have participated in out-of-home family activities in the past 12 months and plan to do so in the year ahead. The survey was conducted by Chuck E. Cheese in partnership with ResearchDesk in early 2026. The panel was nationally sourced and results reflect responses from parents across a range of income levels, household sizes and geographic regions.

Competitor Pricing: The $125+ figure is based on a Chuck E. Cheese pricing analysis of published pricing for a family of four at comparable family entertainment venues across major U.S. markets (New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Orlando, Houston, Denver, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Dallas/Ft. Worth), including food, gameplay or activities, and drinks.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the largest family entertainment center chain in the United States by location count, where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year. The brand’s mission is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, active play, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and non-profits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers, with locations in 45 states in the U.S. and 17 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information visit chuckecheese.com.

