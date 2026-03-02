Outdoor Holding Company Launches AI-Powered Listing Tool on GunBroker Marketplace

Atlanta, GA., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoor Holding Company (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“OHC,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace for firearms, hunting and related products, has introduced a proprietary AI-powered listing tool designed to drive seller performance, enhance marketplace quality and further strengthen the Company’s long-term competitive position.

The new feature enables sellers on GunBroker to automatically generate optimized product descriptions using artificial intelligence purpose-built for the firearms marketplace. The system is informed by 27 years of proprietary transactional data, buyer behavior insights and listing performance analytics unique to the GunBroker platform. By embedding the AI tool directly within the listing workflow, the Company has reduced friction in the listing creation process while standardizing quality across the marketplace. Sellers enter firearm specifications as usual and, following the photo upload step, may select “Use AI to Generate Descriptions.” The system then produces a structured, marketplace-optimized description aligned with GunBroker best practices. Sellers retain full editorial control prior to publishing.

Driving Seller Productivity and Marketplace Performance

Management believes the AI-powered listing tool represents a scalable technology investment capable of positively influencing key marketplace metrics, including listing velocity, conversion rates and overall transaction volume. For high-volume enterprise and storefront sellers, the feature is expected to materially reduce time spent creating listings while improving consistency, completeness and presentation quality across inventory. These improvements can support stronger sell-through rates, faster inventory turnover and increased transaction throughput, which contribute to marketplace liquidity and revenue growth. For individual and seasonal sellers, the tool can lower the barrier to entry by enabling professional-grade listings without requiring deep marketplace expertise.

By raising listing standards across the platform, the Company anticipates improved buyer engagement, enhanced search performance and increased transaction efficiency. “Our focus is on deploying technology that measurably improves marketplace economics,” said CEO Steve Urvan. “This AI tool is designed to increase listing velocity, improve conversion rates and drive incremental transaction volume while requiring minimal incremental cost to scale. We view disciplined AI deployment as a long-term value creation strategy for shareholders, and we will continue allocating capital toward initiatives that enhance revenue durability and margin potential.”

As listing quality improves at scale, management believes the resulting network effects can reinforce GunBroker’s marketplace flywheel, with the potential to increase buyer confidence, support seller success and expand long-term monetization.

Expanding the AI Roadmap

The launch reflects Outdoor Holding Company’s disciplined approach to deploying artificial intelligence in ways that directly enhance marketplace functionality, user experience, and economics. Unlike generic AI applications, the Company’s solution is trained on proprietary marketplace data accumulated over nearly three decades, enabling vertical-specific optimization that off-the-shelf tools cannot replicate. The AI-powered listing tool represents one step in a broader technology roadmap. The Company will continue to evaluate and implement responsible AI-driven enhancements aimed at improving user experience, optimizing marketplace performance and unlocking additional operating leverage across its platform.

About Outdoor Holding Company

Outdoor Holding Company is the publicly traded parent and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed by using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, the GunBroker.com website is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, shooting accessories and outdoor gear online. GunBroker promotes responsible ownership of firearms. For more information, visit: www.gunbroker.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company’s liquidity, capital resources, or ongoing operations, the business strategy, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Instead, they are based only on Company management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to maintain and expand its e-commerce business, the Company’s ability to introduce new features on its e-commerce platform that match consumer preferences, the Company’s ability to retain and grow its customer base, the impact of lawsuits, including securities class action lawsuits, stockholder derivative suits and enforcement actions by regulatory authorities, the impact of adverse economic market conditions, including from social and political factors, and the occurrence of any other event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to impacts on operating results. Therefore, investors should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements and should review the risks and uncertainties described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 16, 2025, and additional disclosures the Company makes in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and except as provided by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to any updated forward-looking statements.

