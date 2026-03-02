Dime Announces Elevation of Jeffrey Barber to Head of Middle Market C&I Lending, Long Island

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime announced today the elevation of Jeffrey Barber to Head of Middle Market Commercial & Industrial Lending, Long Island. This reflects Dime's continued commitment to expanding and strengthening its middle market platform. Mr. Barber will lead Dime's middle market C&I strategy for Dime's Long Island markets. In addition to overseeing relationship management and loan growth initiatives for privately held middle market businesses, he will manage key real estate relationships.

Stuart H. Lubow, CEO and President, stated, "Jeff is an outstanding commercial banker and he has been a key part of Dime's growth and successes over the past 7 years. His knowledge of our local markets, commercial banking expertise, and dedication to client service makes him well suited to lead this platform as we continue to scale."

Prior to joining Dime in 2019, Mr. Barber was Chief Financial Officer at Spartan Petroleum Corp. Prior to that, he was Chief Loan Officer and Chief Credit Officer at Gold Coast Bank. Mr. Barber began his career at State Bank of Long Island, where he had a distinguished 19-year career with increasing responsibilities.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-chartered trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.