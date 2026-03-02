Cadrenal Therapeutics Highlights Recent 12-LOX Inhibitor Platform Expansion

Encouraging data for CAD-1005 in Phase 2 HIT Study

EOP2 scheduled for Q1 for top-priority indication

Additional acute and chronic opportunities for 12-LOX inhibition beyond HIT

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic disorders, today provided additional perspectives on development opportunities following its recent pipeline expansion with the addition of 12-LOX inhibitors.

As previously announced, Cadrenal recently acquired a portfolio of selective 12-LOX inhibitors, including oral candidates. Encouraging recent data from a blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study of CAD-1005, a parenteral 12-LOX inhibitor, in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT) demonstrated a reduction in thrombotic events on a background of standard anticoagulants, with an End-of-Phase 2 (EOP-2) meeting scheduled for later this month.

While HIT remains Cadrenal’s near-term regulatory priority with CAD-1005, an ever-growing body of scientific research supports the central role that 12-LOX also plays in inflammatory signaling across multiple high-impact disease areas. Published studies have highlighted its role in atherosclerosis and vascular inflammation, microvascular thrombosis, ischemia-reperfusion injury, and immune-mediated metabolic conditions, including beta-cell stress pathways associated with type 1 diabetes and obesity.

Collectively, these therapeutic areas represent multi-billion-dollar potential global markets and opportunities to address novel pathways and potentially improve otherwise poor patient outcomes. Cadrenal’s new 12-LOX inhibitor portfolio is a differentiated platform approach across a range of thrombotic and inflammatory conditions, with both acute and chronic potential applications.

“We are very excited to have the only selective 12-LOX inhibitor currently in clinical-stage development and continue to move forward with HIT as our lead indication and regulatory priority,” said Quang X. Pham, Chief Executive Officer of Cadrenal Therapeutics. “We also appreciate that 12-LOX inhibition represents an entirely new – and exciting - therapeutic approach and are optimistic that safely and selectively targeting 12-LOX can have far-reaching therapeutic implications in multiple disease areas.”

About 12-LOX

Lipoxygenases are a family of enzymes involved in lipid metabolism that stimulate the incorporation of oxygen into polyunsaturated fatty acids. The enzymatic action of 12-LOX ultimately leads to the formation of 12-HETE, a lipid molecule that easily crosses cell membranes. Intracellularly, 12-HETE promotes oxidative stress, while extracellularly, 12-HETE modulates a variety of signaling pathways to regulate inflammatory activity and elicit pro-inflammatory effects. In human blood, 12-LOX is found primarily in platelets and leukocytes; it is also found within the pancreas of diabetics and in certain cancer cells. In HIT, 12-LOX is a critical link in platelet activation via the IgG receptor. Early attempts to develop 12-LOX inhibitors failed because they were not 12-LOX specific. CAD-1005 is the first successful selective 12-LOX inhibitor and the only one to advance to clinical-stage development.

About CAD-1005

CAD-1005 is an investigational therapy being evaluated for the treatment of suspected HIT. CAD-1005 is designed to selectively inhibit 12-LOX, a pathway integral to the primary immune mechanisms driving HIT. Unlike existing therapies for HIT, which are only directed at preventing thrombotic complications, this approach addresses the primary underlying cause of HIT. In preclinical models of HIT, CAD-1005 has been shown to prevent or treat HIT and halt the development of both thrombocytopenia and blood clots. The drug has not been associated with increased bleeding in animals or healthy human volunteers. CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVKD) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for life-threatening immune and thrombotic conditions. Its lead program, CAD-1005, is a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor for the treatment of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), a deadly immune-mediated thrombotic disorder. CAD-1005 has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan drug status from the European Medicines Agency. Second-generation 12-LOX oral therapeutics are also under development for chronic indications.

The Company’s broader pipeline includes tecarfarin, a Phase 3-ready oral vitamin K antagonist for patients with end-stage kidney diseases and left ventricular assist devices, and frunexian, a parenteral Factor XIa inhibitor designed for use in acute hospital settings.

For more information, visit https://www.cadrenal.com/ and connect with the Company on LinkedIn.

