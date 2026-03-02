Jason Aldean Announces ‘Songs About Us’ 2026 Summer Tour Powered By Patriot Mobile, Releases Three New Tracks From Upcoming ‘Songs About Us’ Album

Sponsored By Patriot Mobile , The Songs About Us Tour Aldean Army Presale Tickets Are Available Starting Tuesday, March 3, With General On Sale Friday, March 6 at 10am

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of his milestone 31st career #1 at Country radio, Grammy-nominated entertainer Jason Aldean today announced his upcoming 22-city 2026 Songs About Us Tour, sponsored by Patriot Mobile. After topping the charts with his hit single, “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” last week, the award-winning singer/songwriter today released three surprise tracks from his forthcoming album Songs About Us, out April 24th. Produced by Live Nation, the Songs About Us Tour begins Thursday, July 16 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine and continues through the end of September with numerous stops across North America including Fresno, Kansas City, Hamilton, Ontario and more. Artist presale tickets are available starting March 3rd, with general on-sale March 6th at LiveNation.com . Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver serve as support.

Continuing momentum towards his highly-anticipated Songs About Us album release, Aldean shared “Drinking About You,” “Dust on the Bottle,” and his next single, “Don’t Tell On Me,” which is officially set to impact radio March 2nd. Having cemented his status as one of the format’s most consistent hitmakers, the ACM Artist of the Decade’s latest studio album Songs About Us will be released the day before the Georgia native returns to headline University of Georgia’s Sanford Stadium alongside fellow Georgia native Luke Bryan. The concert marks a historic return for Aldean, who 13 years ago became the first-ever, and to date only, artist to headline the venue. Pre-save, pre-add and pre-order the new album, Songs About Us, here .

Songs About Us follow’s Aldean’s career-spanning collection 30 Number One Hits, which debuted last year at No. 4 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart — marking Aldean’s 13th Top 10 country album in 20 years. His legacy of chart-topping success and record-breaking milestones is currently showcased on the international extension of his 2026 Full Throttle World Tour, where he recently wrapped his first-ever headlining run in New Zealand and made his highly-anticipated return to Australia for the first time in over a decade.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Aldean Army presale beginning Tuesday, March 3 at 10am local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, March 6 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com .

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium seats, invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge featuring a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with Jason, exclusive VIP gift item, early entry & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com !

SONGS ABOUT US 2026 TOUR DATES:

Thu July 16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater^

Fri July 17 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^

Sat July 18 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts^

Thu July 23 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena^

Fri July 24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center^

Sat July 25 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater^

Thu July 30 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater^

Fri July 31 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater^

Fri Aug 14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre^

Sat Aug 15 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State^

Sat Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center#%

Thu Aug 27 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena^

Fri Aug 28 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater^

Sat Aug 29 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^

Thu Sep 10 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach^

Fri Sep 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater^

Sat Sep 12 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre^

Thu Sep 17 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum^

Fri Sep 18 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^

Sat Sep 19 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion^

Fri Sep 25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion^

Sat Sep 26 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion^

^ with Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver

# with Chase Matthew and Dee Jay Silver

% with Elizabeth Nichols

Songs About Us (Album Tracklist):

1. Anytime Soon (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

2. Drinking About You (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

3. Don’t Tell On Me (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

4. How Far Does A Goodbye Go (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

5. Songs About Us [Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan] (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Edwards, John Morgan)

6. Good Thing Going (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

7. She’s Why (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

8. Backroads Of My Memory (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

9. Dust on the Bottle [Jason Aldean & David Lee Murphy] (David Lee Murphy)

10. The High Road (Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson)

11. Easier Gone [Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean] (Charles Kelley, Josh Kerr, Dave Haywood, Jimmy Robbins)

12. Help You Remember (Jason Aldean, Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

13. Country Into Rock ‘n’ Roll (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

14. What’s A Little Heartache (Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan)

15. One Last Look (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

16. Fight A Fire (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Neil Thrasher, Lydia Vaughan)

17. Hard To Love You (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, John Morgan, Lydia Vaughan)

18. Little Hometown Left (Jordan Gray, Ben Hayslip, Danny Majic, Cole Taylor)

19. Her Favorite Color (Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, Lee Thomas Miller, Neil Thrasher)

20. Lovin’ Me Too Long (Ben Hayslip, David Lee Murphy, Jacob Rice)

ABOUT JASON ALDEAN:

Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum award winning entertainer Jason Aldean is one of country’s most successful touring powerhouses & influential musical icons of the 21st century. With 31 #1 singles, nearly 20B streams & over 20M albums sold, Aldean’s name is synonymous with country music. Since exploding onto the scene with his 2005 self-titled debut, Aldean has carved out a reputation for delivering hard-hitting, emotionally resonant anthems that blend small-town storytelling with stadium-powered energy. He’s remained a steadfast & defining voice, with a fanbase that spans generations & continues to grow. The Georgia native recently released his album 30 Number One Hits, marking his 13th top 10 country album in 20 years with its #4 debut on the Billboard Top Country Album Chart. His 11th studio album, Highway Desperado, featured his 30th #1 single & garnered his first career #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Known for his electrifying live shows & breakout crossover hits, Aldean's international extension of his Full Throttle World Tour, recently wrapped with his first-ever headlining run in New Zealand & his highly anticipated return to Australia for the first time in over a decade. Aldean will follow his latest country radio #1 hit “How Far Does A Goodbye Go,” with “Don’t Tell on Me,” impacting radio on March 2 & serving as the final preview of his new upcoming album, Songs About Us, out April 24. In addition, fans can catch Aldean on the nationwide Song About Us 2026 Summer Tour.

ABOUT PATRIOT MOBILE:

Patriot Mobile is America’s only Christian conservative wireless provider, offering premium prioritized nationwide coverage on dependable 4G and 5G networks with exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has provided a values-driven alternative by supporting organizations that defend our God-given rights and freedoms. Learn more at patriotmobile.com or call 972-PATRIOT.

