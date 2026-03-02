Rosca Scarlato, LLC and McCarthy Lebit Crystal and Liffman Co., LPA Announce Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Investors in the William Jordan Fund Scheme

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosca Scarlato, LLC AND McCarthy Lebit Crystal and Liffman Co., LPA announce a Proposed Class Action Settlement that would benefit investors in the William Jordan Fund Scheme in the matter Daniel McNally v. The Kingdom Trust Company, Case No. 5:21-cv-68-BJB-LLK, United States District Court, Western District of Kentucky (the “Action”):

If you, on behalf of yourself or an entity you own, invested in the William Jordan Fund Scheme and suffered a loss as a result thereof, you may be a Settlement Class Member.

The William Jordan Fund Scheme means the alleged Ponzi scheme perpetrated by William Jordan through the WJA Funds, as well as TD REO Fund, LLC. The WJA Funds include:



5827 Winland Hills Drive Development Fund, LLC

Alabama Housing Fund, LLC

CA Express Fund, LLC

CA See Jane Go Fund, LLC

CA Whirl Fund, LLC

Equity Indexed Managed Fund, LLC

PMB Managed Fund, LLC

Prosper Managed Fund, LLC

TD Opportunity Fund, LLC

Urban Produce Fund, LLC

Whirl Fund, LLC

WJA Express Fund, LLC

WJA Real Estate Opportunity Fund I, LLC

WJA Real Estate Opportunity Fund, II, LLC

WJA Secure Real Estate Fund, LLC

WJA Secure Income Fund, LLC

The Plaintiffs have reached a proposed settlement of $1,000,000 in cash (the “Settlement”), which, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on April 28, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (ET), before the Honorable Benjamin Beaton, United States District Judge at the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse, 601 W. Broadway, Room 106, Louisville, KY 40202, to determine (i) whether to approve the Settlement as fair, reasonable and adequate; (ii) whether to certify the Settlement Class; and (iii) whether to grant the Attorneys’ Fees, Expenses, and Service Award Application.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you might be entitled to a payment from the Settlement. If you have not yet received the Notice of Pendency of Class Action, Proposed Class Action Determination, Proposed Settlement of Class Action, Fairness Hearing and Right to Appear and Proof of Claim and Release Form (collectively, the Class Notice and Claim Form”) you may get copies of them by contacting the Claims Administrator, McNally v. The Kingdom Trust Company, c/o Strategic Claims Services, P.O. Box 230, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063; telephone 1-866-274-4004; or info@strategicclaims.net. You also can file claims online or download copies of the Class Notice and Claim Form from the Settlement website, www.strategicclaims.net/McNallyvKingdomTrust.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, you must file a claim online or submit a Claim Form to the Claims Administrator no later than April 14, 2026 to be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible for a payment, but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Class, you must submit a request for exclusion that is received no later than April 14, 2026, in accordance with the instructions in the Class Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Class, you will not be bound by the Settlement Agreement dated November 7, 2025 or have any right to object, appeal or comment thereon, and you will not be eligible to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation, or any request by Class Counsel for an Attorney’s Fees and Expense Award and Service Award, must be filed with the Court and mailed or emailed to Class Counsel such that they are received no later than April 14, 2026, in accordance with the instructions in the Class Notice.

All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in it should be directed to the Claims Administrator or Class Counsel. Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk’s office, Defendants, or their lawyers about this notice.

Inquiries other than requests for the Class Notice and Claim Form should be made to counsel for the Class:

ROSCA SCARLATO, LLC

Alan L. Rosca, Esq.

3401 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 340-311

Beachwood, OH 44122

(216) 946-7070

arosca@rscounsel.law

Paul J. Scarlato, Esq.

ROSCA SCARLATO, LLC

Four Tower Bridge

200 Barr Harbor Drive, Suite 400

W. Conshohocken, PA 19428

(216) 946-7070

pscarlato@rscounsel.law

Hugh D. Berkson

MCCARTHY LEBIT CRYSTAL & LIFFMAN

1111 Superior Avenue East, Suite 2700

Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 696-1422

hdb@mccarthylebit.com