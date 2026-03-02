Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV), Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI), and Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CRWV) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its service between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025. If you purchased CoreWeave shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/coreweave/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 13, 2026.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BBWI) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Bath & Body Works’s growth of its customer base and net sales between June 4, 2024 and November 19, 2025. If you purchased Bath & Body Works shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bath-body-works/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 13, 2026.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vistagen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTGN) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the risks of failure associated with Vistagen’s Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol between April 1, 2024 and December 16, 2025. If you purchased Vistagen shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/vistagen-therapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is March 16, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com