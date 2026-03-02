Health Catalyst to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, March 12, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2025 operating results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00 pm ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-343-5172 for U.S. participants, or 203-518-9856 for international participants, and referencing conference ID “HCATQ425.” A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/ . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,100 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem, Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

‍Kathryn Mykleseth

Director of Public Relations and Communications ‍

media@healthcatalyst.com



Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Hopper

SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations

ir@healthcatalyst.com