Lifeward Announces Collaboration With Shirley Ryan AbilityLab to Expand Access for the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton

Clinic days offered at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, the #1 ranked rehabilitation hospital for 35 consecutive years, with the goal of accelerating personal exoskeleton adoption

Streamlined pathway from evaluation to real-world use of ReWalk for people living with spinal cord injury (SCI)

HUDSON, Mass. and CHICAGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFWD), a global leader in innovative medical technology designed to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced a joint effort with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation. This collaboration will establish dedicated clinic days launching in the second quarter of 2026 at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab’s Chicago campus to accelerate the evaluation and accessibility of the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton.

These specialized clinics provide individuals living with spinal cord injury (SCI) the opportunity to be evaluated and trialed in Lifeward’s ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton, promoting functional ambulation and greater independence. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab will play a central role in clinical evaluation, training and supporting individuals throughout their healing journey.

“This work with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a prestigious nationally recognized rehabilitation research hospital, is a first for Lifeward,” said Mark Grant, CEO at Lifeward. “The integration of advanced wearable robotics into an established clinical ecosystem creates a streamlined pathway from evaluation to real-world use of the ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton.”

“Providing patients with access to innovative rehabilitation technologies is central to our mission, and we are pleased to offer training and support through this collaboration,” said Allison Kessler, MD, MS, section chief of the Renée Crown Center for Spinal Cord Innovation at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

The ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton is an FDA-cleared, wearable robotic system that enables individuals with spinal cord injury to stand, walk, and navigate environments with stairs and curbs. Use of powered exoskeleton technology is associated with improvements in ambulation, health outcomes, and quality of life.

For more information about evaluation eligibility or upcoming clinic dates, please visit https://golifeward.com/contact/ or contact us by phone at +1-508-251-1154.

About Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions — from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to stroke, amputation and cancer-related impairment. Founded in 1953, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab has been designated the No. 1 rehabilitation hospital in America by U.S. News & World Report every year since 1991. Upon opening a $550 million, 1.2-million-square-foot facility in 2017, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab became the first-ever “translational” research rehabilitation hospital in which clinicians, scientists, innovators and technologists work together in the same space, surrounding patients, discovering new approaches and applying (or “translating”) research into care. This unique model enables patients to have access to the brightest minds, the latest research and the best opportunity for recovery.

About Lifeward

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity systems, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES Systems.

Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the Lifeward product portfolio, please visit GoLifeward.com.

ReWalk®, ReStore® and Alter G® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (DBA Lifeward) and/or its affiliates.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may include projections regarding the Company's future performance and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward looking statements include, among others: the acceptance of the ReWalk 7 Personal Exoskeleton by healthcare professionals and patients; uncertainties associated with future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and FDA regulatory submission review and approval process; the Company's ability to have sufficient funds to meet certain future capital requirements, which could impair the Company's efforts to develop and commercialize existing and new products; the Company's ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; the Company's ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors, including CMS, for its products; the Company's limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; the Company's expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; the Company's expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets and expand to new markets; the Company's ability to obtain certain components of its products from third-party suppliers and its continued access to its product manufacturers; the Company’s ability to navigate any difficulties associated with moving production of its AlterG Anti-Gravity Systems to a contract manufacturer and transitioning the manufacturing of its ReWalk products to its in-house manufacturer; the Company's ability to improve its products and develop new products; the Company's compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving the Company's products, which could result in voluntary corrective actions or enforcement actions such as mandatory recalls, and the potential impact of such adverse events on the Company's ability to market and sell its products; the Company's ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of the Company's IT systems significantly disrupting its business operations; the Company's ability to use effectively the proceeds of its offerings of securities; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contact:

Almog Adar

Chief Financial Officer

Lifeward

E: media@golifeward.com

E: ir@golifeward.com