BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces the Expanded Launch of ApolloNFT Marketplace and Upcoming V2 Release of theAlley SocialFi Platform

ROBESONIA, Pa., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS) today announced the expanded launch of the ApolloNFT Marketplace, a next-generation NFT platform designed to empower creators across multiple digital media industries. Accessible at ApolloNFT.io, the platform provides artists, musicians, filmmakers, directors, and digital creators with a comprehensive environment to mint NFTs, create collections, launch catalogs, curate playlists, import fan communities, and connect with audiences through a unified on-chain ecosystem designed to enhance creator branding and engagement.





As previously stated, unlike traditional NFT marketplaces that focus primarily on collectible assets, ApolloNFT.io has been architected as a complete content ecosystem. The platform enables creators to organize media libraries, structure catalogs of work, build audience relationships, and distribute digital content through curated collections and interactive communities. This approach allows creators to transform NFTs from simple ownership tokens into a powerful infrastructure for media distribution and fan engagement.





The ApolloNFT Marketplace also serves as a foundational component of the upcoming V2 launch of theAlley, BLAQclouds’ SocialFi platform designed to bridge social networking, digital commerce, and on-chain assets.













theAlley connects users not only with friends, but also with fans and consumers, providing a more direct and intimate engagement environment. The platform includes integrated features such as User Feeds, Friends, Groups, Chat, NFTs, Store, Notifications, Wallet, and User Settings.

theAlley also incorporates advanced Web3 wallet connectivity, allowing users to connect multiple blockchain wallets simultaneously. Through this architecture, creators and collectors can interact with digital assets stored across different wallets without the need to consolidate or transfer assets into a single wallet prior to use. This functionality provides greater flexibility, improved security, and seamless interoperability for users managing NFTs and digital tokens across multiple blockchain ecosystems.





Within the Friends section, users can import contacts from WhatsApp, Meta, X, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn, allowing them to rapidly connect existing social networks into theAlley ecosystem. Once connected, users can interact through Chat, Screen Share, Voice, and Video communication tools. Additionally, the integration of ApolloCASH enables peer-to-peer financial transactions directly within conversations.

Group messaging and group video functionality support meetings and livestream interactions, with premium capabilities allowing up to 2,000 participants per video session, creating new opportunities for creators to host large fan experiences, digital premieres, and community engagement events.

Currently, the company is onboarding over 1,000 independent artists, representing a combined social media following exceeding 650 million followers. The platform is also preparing to host multiple independent film projects and several multi-series streaming events expected to debut on the platform throughout 2026.

Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds, commented on the strategic importance of the platform “theAlley represents the next evolution of social platforms—where creators, fans, and commerce exist in a unified environment powered by blockchain infrastructure. By combining social engagement, content distribution, and digital ownership, we are building a platform that allows creators to deepen their connection with audiences while unlocking new economic models. We believe theAlley will play a pivotal role in the long-term growth of the BLAQclouds ecosystem.”

The formal V2 launch of theAlley is scheduled for March 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM Mountain Time.

In addition to the expanded ApolloNFT launch, BLAQclouds also provided an update on the continued development rollout of ApolloCASH, the company’s global digital remittance platform.

During the development phase, ApolloCASH has significantly exceeded initial onboarding expectations. The platform has successfully onboarded more than 1,700,000 international users, many of whom currently utilize Revolut as their primary global remittance service. The onboarding of these users was achieved through a partnership with a group of private banks based in Geneva, Switzerland.

The company has established a March 2026 usage target of 10% adoption from this customer base, representing approximately 170,000 projected transactions. With an average transfer amount of $380 per transaction and Tier 2 transaction fees of $29.95, the company’s projected March 2026 transaction volume target exceeds $5,000,000 USD in fee revenue.

Throughout the development phase, BLAQclouds has continued to refine operational efficiency by implementing advanced automation processes and integrating AI-driven libraries designed to streamline transaction management, compliance workflows, and platform scalability.

Mr. Hill added “The early adoption we are seeing with ApolloCASH has been extremely encouraging. The combination of global banking partnerships, automated infrastructure, and AI-assisted operations allows us to scale far faster than originally anticipated. As we continue onboarding users and expanding transaction corridors, we are confident ApolloCASH will become a major pillar of the BLAQclouds financial ecosystem.”

The simultaneous rollout of ApolloNFT, theAlley SocialFi platform, and ApolloCASH reflects BLAQclouds’ strategy of integrating social engagement, creator economies, and global financial infrastructure into a unified blockchain-enabled ecosystem.

Additional information about the ApolloNFT Marketplace is available at https://www.apollonft.io.

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- BLAQpay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

- ApolloCASH – C2C Blockchain Based Global Remittance

- ApolloID – TLD name service for .ZEUS and .APOLLO

- ApolloNFT.io – the ApolloChain NFT Marketplace



For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion

BLAQclouds, Inc. is registered with FINCEN as an MSB (Money Service Business). The BSA ID registration number awarded by FINCEN is 31000313564202 and is used for ShopwithCrypto.io, DinewithCrypto.io, ZEUSEnergy.io, BitNotify.io, Ampleswap.com, ZEUSChainScan.io, ApolloScan.io, BLAQpay.io, ApolloID.io, ApolloWallet.io, ApolloCASH.io and ZXUSD.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 610-621-4804

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io



