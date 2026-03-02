Nautilus Biotechnology Appoints Proteomics Commercial Leader Amber Faust as Vice President of Sales





SEATTLE, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis, today announced the appointment of Amber Faust as Vice President of Sales. Ms. Faust joins Nautilus following the public debut of the Nautilus Voyager™ Platform, designed to deliver and scale Iterative Mapping, a method that enables single-molecule analysis of proteins and proteoforms across the proteome.

Ms. Faust brings nearly two decades of commercial leadership experience in life sciences, with a focus on advancing adoption of emerging proteomics technologies across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, clinical, and government sectors. She has held roles of increasing responsibility at proteomics companies including Olink Proteomics, SomaLogic, and Waters Corporation.

"We are pleased to bring on Amber as our first sales hire to take on a major role in introducing the Nautilus VoyagerTM Platform to the market," said Sujal Patel, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nautilus. "She is a proven, mission-driven commercial leader who is ideally suited to accelerate broad adoption of next-generation omics technologies like our Voyager Platform.”

Ms. Faust's appointment follows two significant milestones for Nautilus as the company advances towards commercialization: the recent debut of the Voyager Platform and launch of the Iterative Mapping Early Access Program. She will guide the company’s work to initiate commercial launch of Voyager in late 2026, including securing pre-orders, managing instrument installations at customer sites, and growing market reach. The Nautilus Tau Proteoforms assay is the company’s first offering and is already in active use at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, where researchers are mapping up to 768 distinct tau proteoform groups to further novel biological understanding of neurodegenerative diseases.

“Having worked in the proteomics space for nearly two decades, I have seen the field wrestle with the same fundamental limitations, and what Nautilus is doing at the single-molecule level is a genuine step change,” said Ms. Faust, Vice President of Sales at Nautilus. “I'm excited to help scale Nautilus’ commercial progress by connecting researchers in pursuit of greater proteomics coverage, detail, and resolution with a platform that can meaningfully expand what's possible in drug development and beyond."

Ms. Faust holds a Master of Science in Biomedical Science with a concentration in Immunology and Virology from Hood College and a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry from Lock Haven University.

About the Nautilus Voyager™ Platform

The Voyager Platform employs Nautilus’ proprietary Iterative Mapping approach, which is designed to enable rapid measurement of intact single-molecule proteins and proteoforms. The platform's flow cells are designed to accommodate up to 10 billion intact protein molecules, enabling measurement across an exceptionally wide dynamic range. Iterative Mapping independently probes single protein molecules across tens to hundreds of cycles, recording unique binding patterns for each individual molecule. Machine learning algorithms then convert the resulting probe-binding patterns into confident protein and proteoform identifications. Once analysis is complete, single-molecule counts are made available for download and further visualization. The Voyager instrument is designed for operational simplicity and standard lab benchtop placement, with a guided touchscreen user interface and minimal facility requirements, without need for bespoke gas or fluidic connections.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create Voyager, a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

