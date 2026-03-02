Belite Bio to Participate in the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) (“Belite Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET.

Webcast Link Instructions

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the Belite Bio website at: https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. The replays will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical need, such as Stargardt disease type 1 (STGD1) and geographic atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite Bio’s lead candidate, tinlarebant, is an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of bisretinoid toxins in the eye. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial (DRAGON) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 trial (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 trial (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on X, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook,or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu

ir@belitebio.com

Sophie Hunt

belite@argotpartners.com