Rumble Names Maurice Edelson as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

LONGBOAT KEY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM), the Freedom-First technology platform, announced that Maurice F. Edelson will join the company today as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Edelson brings with him more than 25 years of legal, strategic, and business experience in the media, arts, and entertainment industries.

“Maurice Edelson has a unique combination of professional experiences, spanning industries related to Rumble and our mission,” said Rumble founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “Bringing him on board reinforces our commitment to creative freedom, as we are always defending the right to free expression and a decentralized Internet. We can’t wait to work with Maurice to keep cementing Rumble as the destination for creators, and to continue to grow out our tech and cloud business.”

“I eagerly look forward to helping to advance Rumble’s mission and business,” Edelson said. “There is no more important work than supporting creativity, freedom of expression, and access to the technology that enables it.”

Edelson previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer for WWE Inc. and as EVP and General Counsel for Time Inc., where he also directed corporate strategy and mergers and acquisitions during his tenure of over 15 years. He has also held roles at Time Warner Inc., Viacom Inc., The Juilliard School, and, most recently, as CEO of a private foundation.

Edelson began his law career at Cravath, Swaine & Moore after receiving his law degree from Columbia Law School, his Master’s in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, and his undergraduate degree from Vassar College.

