Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Announces Completion of Kepler Fusion Transaction and Advancement of Regulatory and Audit Milestones

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) (“RNWF”, “American Fusion” or the “Company”), today announced that all closing conditions under its previously disclosed transaction with Kepler Fusion Technologies Inc. have been satisfied and the transaction is now formally closed.

The final contractual condition was completed with an effective date of February 27, 2026, establishing a definitive closing date for accounting purposes. This milestone provides clarity for purchase price accounting treatment and simplifies the Company’s year-end audit for fiscal year 2025, which is currently nearing completion.

Management indicated that formal completion of the transaction allows the Company to finalize acquisition accounting and related disclosures in coordination with its independent auditor, supporting continued progress toward full SEC reporting status.

Separately, the Company confirmed that it refiled its Motion for Entry of Default Judgment in the pending Washington matter on February 27, 2026, with additional specificity as requested by the court. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

The Company continues to advance additional patent filings supporting the Texatron™ platform and remains focused on its regulatory initiatives, including preparation of its Form 10 registration statement under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which is substantially complete. The Company is in the process of obtaining required EDGAR access codes in order to file the Form 10 with the SEC and anticipates filing in the near term. The PCAOB audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is nearing completion, with only a single substantive audit item outstanding prior to finalization. The Company is also progressing its corporate action with FINRA related to its transition to American Fusion and requests for multiple potential trading symbols, including preferences for AFTX, AMFN, or AFEI; pending completion of FINRA’s review and assignment process.

For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications