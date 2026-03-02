Global Lab Automation Market Set to Reach USD 24.02 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Diagnostic Volumes and AI-Powered Laboratory Innovation – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lab Automation Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Lab Automation Market size is estimated at USD 8.91 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.42% over the forecast period of 2026-2035. The growth of the market is driven by increasing laboratory workload volumes, healthcare digitization initiatives, and demand for high-throughput screening capabilities.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 8.91 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 24.02 billion

CAGR: 10.42% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Lab Automation Market is estimated at USD 3.48 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.38 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.52% from 2026-2035. The United States represents the largest market for lab automation, primarily driven by the extensive clinical laboratory network, federal regulations supporting laboratory modernization, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Increasing Laboratory Workload and Diagnostic Testing Volumes to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The aging demographics of the population, the prevalence of chronic diseases, and the expansion of preventive healthcare screening programs that demand effective sample processing capabilities take center stage as growth drivers for the lab automation market share, as do increasing laboratory workload and diagnostic testing volumes. The market's foundation, the penetration of the complete automation and modular automation markets, and the expansion of the market share globally are all being driven by these solutions for improving laboratory productivity and operational optimization.

High Capital Investment and Implementation Complexity are Hindering Market Growth Globally

Since many small and medium-sized laboratories struggle with high upfront equipment costs, infrastructure modifications, and staff training requirements, the high capital investment and implementation complexity of lab automation systems also limit the growth of the lab automation market. For laboratory organizations, this could result in a delayed adoption, low system use, and a lower return on investment. In areas with limited laboratory resources and automation skills, this results in decreased operational efficiency and slowed market expansion.

Major Players Listed in this Report:

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

bioMérieux

Tecan Group

PerkinElmer (Revvity)

Hamilton Company

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen N.V.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Sysmex Corporation

Mindray Medical International

Inpeco SA

Autobio Diagnostics

Hudson Robotics

Dynex Technologies

Segmentation Analysis:

By Process

The continuous flow segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 57.82% in 2025, owing to superior throughput capabilities for high-volume testing environments. The discrete processing segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 10.89% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand for flexible test menu capabilities.

By Automation Type

By 2025, the total automation systems segment contributed the largest revenue share of 62.34% due to comprehensive workflow integration, reduced manual intervention requirements and complete laboratory process automation. The modular automation systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 11.14% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for scalable implementation options and flexible configuration capabilities.

By End-User

The clinical chemistry analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the lab automation market with about 34.67%, owing to its extensive testing volume requirements. In addition, it is slated to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 10.78% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, as clinical laboratories seek advanced automated analyzers and integrated quality control systems.

Lab Automation Market Segmentation

By Process

Continuous Flow By Workflow Sequential Processing Parallel Processing By Components Consumables Equipment

Discrete Processing By Method Centrifugal Discrete Processing Random Access Discrete Processing By Components Consumables Equipment By Workflow Dependent Analysis Independent Analysis



By Automation Type

Total Automation Systems By Steps Pre-analysis Centrifugation Sample Preparation Sample Sorting Transport Mechanisms Liquid Handling Sample Storage Sample Analysis

Modular Automation Systems By Steps Specimen Acquisition & Identification & Labelling Transport Mechanisms Sample Preparation Sample Loading & Aspiration Reagent Handling & Storage Sample Analysis & Measurements



By End User

Photometry & Fluorometry

Immunoassay Analysis

Electrolyte Analysis

Clinical Chemistry Analysis

Other end-user

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing segment in the lab automation market with a CAGR of 12.23%, as the awareness about laboratory efficiency solutions, government healthcare infrastructure modernization initiatives, and diagnostic service expansion in developing nations is growing.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 40.12% in 2025 of the lab automation market due to an established clinical laboratory infrastructure, stringent quality standards for laboratory operations, and increased healthcare provider awareness regarding the benefits of automation technology.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , Roche Diagnostics expanded its cobas laboratory automation portfolio with AI-driven predictive maintenance and enhanced sample tracking capabilities, aiming to improve laboratory efficiency and operational reliability across its global diagnostic network.

, Roche Diagnostics expanded its cobas laboratory automation portfolio with AI-driven predictive maintenance and enhanced sample tracking capabilities, aiming to improve laboratory efficiency and operational reliability across its global diagnostic network. In May 2024, launched an enhanced total laboratory automation system featuring real-time workflow optimization and integrated quality control capabilities across European and North American diagnostic facilities, enhancing sample throughput, analytical consistency, and laboratory productivity.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LABORATORY EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTIVITY METRICS – helps you assess sample throughput rates, turnaround time improvements by automation level, laboratory error reduction, quality enhancement benchmarks, and cost-per-test analysis to evaluate measurable ROI from automation investments.

– helps you assess sample throughput rates, turnaround time improvements by automation level, laboratory error reduction, quality enhancement benchmarks, and cost-per-test analysis to evaluate measurable ROI from automation investments. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & IMPLEMENTATION METRICS – helps you track total laboratory automation versus modular system adoption rates, AI and machine learning integration levels, cloud-based LIS connectivity, and robotic liquid handling utilization to identify innovation intensity and digital maturity across labs.

– helps you track total laboratory automation versus modular system adoption rates, AI and machine learning integration levels, cloud-based LIS connectivity, and robotic liquid handling utilization to identify innovation intensity and digital maturity across labs. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & QUALITY STANDARDS METRICS – helps you evaluate CLIA and CAP accreditation rates, ISO 15189 compliance performance, quality control effectiveness, proficiency testing outcomes, and adherence to instrument validation protocols to understand regulatory strength and operational reliability.

– helps you evaluate CLIA and CAP accreditation rates, ISO 15189 compliance performance, quality control effectiveness, proficiency testing outcomes, and adherence to instrument validation protocols to understand regulatory strength and operational reliability. MARKET INVESTMENT & INFRASTRUCTURE METRICS – helps you analyze capital expenditure trends, implementation timelines, system integration costs, staff training investments, and preventive maintenance/service contract utilization to gauge long-term scalability and infrastructure readiness.

– helps you analyze capital expenditure trends, implementation timelines, system integration costs, staff training investments, and preventive maintenance/service contract utilization to gauge long-term scalability and infrastructure readiness. AUTOMATION IMPACT & COST OPTIMIZATION INDEX – helps you identify how automation influences labor efficiency, operational cost savings, resource allocation, and long-term financial sustainability across diagnostic, research, and clinical laboratory environments.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting

5. Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Process

6. Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Automation Type

7. Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By End User

8. Lab Automation Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Analyst Recommendations

11. Assumptions

12. Disclaimer

13. Appendix

