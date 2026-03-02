Ocean Power Technologies Highlights Strategic Relevance of Autonomous Maritime Systems Amid Heightened Regional Tensions

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT), a provider of autonomous maritime systems and offshore power solutions, today underscored the growing strategic importance of persistent maritime domain awareness and offshore infrastructure protection as instability in the Middle East places key global shipping corridors and energy assets under increased focus.

The Company confirms that its regional partners and team members in the Middle East are safe and remain in close coordination with the Company. OPT’s operations and customer support activities also continue without disruption.

Global commerce and national security operations rely heavily on maritime corridors across the Middle East and other strategically sensitive regions. Heightened tensions reinforce the need for scalable, persistent offshore monitoring solutions capable of protecting ports, subsea infrastructure, and offshore energy installations, particularly in environments where traditional manned operations may be constrained or cost prohibitive.

OPT’s autonomous offshore platforms are engineered to provide long-duration, unmanned maritime presence, supporting sensing, communications relay, and infrastructure monitoring with reduced logistical footprint and operating costs.

“We believe periods of geopolitical uncertainty emphasize the importance of persistent, autonomous maritime awareness,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO. “We are seeing sustained interest in solutions that enhance operational resilience while reducing deployment risk. Our priority remains the safety of our people and partners, and we stand ready to support customers tasked with securing critical maritime assets.”

OPT continues to engage with U.S. and allied defense, security, and energy stakeholders to advance autonomous offshore capabilities designed to strengthen maritime domain awareness, infrastructure protection, and mission endurance worldwide.

