Reporting of granting of Tryg shares by senior management

 | Source: Tryg A/S Tryg A/S

Group CTO Mikael Kärrsten has been granted 5,396 Tryg shares for a total amount of DKK 843,394.80.

 

Attachment


Attachments

12_Transactions in connection with the share buyback
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading