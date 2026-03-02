Preferred Travel Group Activates Global “Give To Gain” Initiative in Recognition of International Women’s Day 2026

SUMMARY: Preferred Travel Group is launching its global “Give To Gain” initiative in celebration of International Women’s Day 2026, taking place March 2-8. The campaign mobilizes associates worldwide to support women and women-focused organizations through volunteer efforts and community engagement, reinforcing the company’s commitment to meaningful local impact with a shared global purpose.

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, Preferred Travel Group has announced the launch of its global initiative, taking place March 2–8, 2026. Aligned with this year’s International Women’s Day theme of “Give to Gain” and centered on the power of generosity and collaboration, the campaign underscores the organization’s commitment to supporting women and women-focused organizations through meaningful community action and collective impact.

Throughout the week and into March, Preferred Travel Group’s global associates are encouraged to engage with and support local women’s charities, shelters, and nonprofit organizations as part of the company’s GIFTTS program—Great Initiatives for Today’s (Tomorrow’s) Society. Launched by the Ueberroth family, GIFTTS supports both member hotels and internal associate initiatives, inspiring philanthropic efforts within local communities and on a global scale. From donation drives and volunteer efforts to team-led activations, the initiative brings the company’s values to life while fostering connection and purpose within the communities it serves, with associates mobilizing through locally driven efforts that include examples such as:

Newport Beach, California, U.S.: Partnering with Laura’s House, a nonprofit organization in Costa Mesa that provides life-saving services to individuals and families affected by domestic violence, the Newport Beach office is organizing an in-office donation drive. Associates will collect gently used clothing, shoes, accessories, home décor items, books, and toys to support Laura’s House programs and the women and families they serve.

New York, U.S.: The New York City office is supporting The Bowery Mission by assembling individual care kits for women. Each kit will include hygiene products and other essential items to aid women experiencing homelessness or hardship throughout the city.

Milan, Italy: In Milan, associates are volunteering with Opera San Francesco, a longstanding charitable organization dedicated to assisting people experiencing poverty and homelessness. As part of the initiative, team members will help with lunchtime food distribution, serving meals to those in need.

Singapore, Singapore: The Singapore office is supporting New2U Thriftshop, operated by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organizations (SCWO), by volunteering at the store on March 8. Proceeds from New2U directly fund SCWO’s charitable programs, including Star Shelter, which aids victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

Tokyo, Japan: In Tokyo, associates are partnering with the National Women’s Shelter Network, a nationwide nonprofit linking 65 member organizations across Japan and internationally. The team will donate funds to purchase essential items selected by the organization, ensuring women and children affected by violence receive critical supplies tailored to their immediate needs.

“This year’s International Women’s Day initiative reflects our belief that when we come together, the impact extends far beyond a single moment,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Travel Group. “By supporting women in our local communities, we not only uplift vital organizations but also strengthen the collective spirit that defines our global team.”

Through “Give To Gain,” Preferred Travel Group reaffirms its commitment to purpose-driven action, demonstrating how generosity, when multiplied across communities worldwide, can create lasting and meaningful change for women everywhere.

About Preferred Travel Group

Owned and operated by the Ueberroth Family, Preferred Travel Group is the parent company of brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, Historic Hotels Worldwide, PTG Consulting, and Beyond Green Travel, representing more than 1,300 hotels, resorts, and residences across 90 countries, in addition to a global portfolio of destination marketing organizations and tourist boards. With more than 350 seasoned travel professionals situated across 35 locations worldwide, the company connects independent hotels, hospitality companies, and destinations to key markets worldwide through strategic branding, sales, integrated marketing, revenue management, distribution services, and other consultancy services. Fueled by its brand promise, Believe in Travel, the company and its hotel and travel brands champion an unwavering belief in the transformative power of travel and its ability to enrich lives, inspire a greater respect for the planet, and expand hearts and minds to other cultures and ways of living. For more information, visit PreferredTravelGroup.com



