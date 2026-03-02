Telos Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 16, 2026

ASHBURN, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Monday, March 16, 2026. Management will host a webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook at 9:30 a.m. ET.

What: Telos Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Webcast When: Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET Webcast: https://investors.telos.com/news-and-events/events



An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with efficient, adaptable, and secure solutions that safeguard people, systems, and information. We deliver advanced capabilities across cyber governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with Xacta®; identity and biometric solutions; secure networks and communications; and TSA PreCheck® enrollment services. Serving the U.S. federal government, regulated industries, and global enterprises, Telos helps customers stay ahead of evolving threats, accelerate compliance, and achieve mission success. Driven by purpose and guided by our core values, we build trusted partnerships, deliver superior solutions, and help create a more secure, interconnected world. Learn more at www.telos.com.

