FibroBiologics, Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Fibroblast Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Osteoporosis

HOUSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent entitled “Fibroblast Cell Therapy for Treatment of Osteoporosis.”

The United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,544,407 B2, dated February 10, 2026, further strengthening FibroBiologics’ intellectual property portfolio in regenerative medicine and bone-related disorders.

The patent covers methods of treating bone diseases or disorders, including osteoporosis, through the administration of fibroblast cells. The claims encompass systemic or local administration of fibroblasts, including modified fibroblasts, to modulate bone remodeling by inhibiting osteoclast activity and/or promoting osteoblast activity.

Specifically, the issued patent includes claims directed to:

Methods of treating osteoporosis through administration of fibroblasts expressing recombinant CXCR4 or recombinant hTERT.

Dedifferentiated fibroblasts generated through expression of OCT4, NANOG, and/or SOX2.

Fibroblasts selected for specific marker profiles, including CD73, CD56, CD140, CD105, CD90, CD36, and CD146.

Administration of fibroblasts systemically or locally.

Combination therapy with anti-inflammatory agents, including NF-kappa B inhibitors





Osteoporosis is a chronic and progressive condition characterized by reduced bone mass and structural deterioration of bone tissue, leading to increased fracture risk. The newly issued patent supports FibroBiologics’ approach to leveraging fibroblasts as therapeutic agents capable of modulating bone resorption and bone formation pathways, including inhibition of RANK ligand (RANKL)-mediated osteoclast activation.

“This patent is more than a milestone, it’s a bold step forward in our mission to rethink what’s possible in regenerative medicine,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “Osteoporosis impacts millions of lives across the globe, often quietly and profoundly. We see fibroblasts not just as cells, but as catalysts for change, with the potential to transform the way we treat bone degeneration by tackling both inflammation and the rebuilding process at its core. That’s the kind of innovation that truly excites us.”

With this issuance, FibroBiologics further reinforces its strategy of developing proprietary fibroblast cell therapies designed to address significant unmet medical needs.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

