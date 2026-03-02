OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. Announces Addition of Seasoned Beverage Industry Executive Ty Gilmore to Varon Commercial Leadership

WARWICK, NY, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSC, “Company”) today highlighted the addition of Ty Gilmore to the commercial leadership team of Varon. Mr. Gilmore will serve as Chief Revenue Officer of Varon. He is a seasoned beverage industry executive with more than two decades of experience across national accounts, distribution, and operational leadership at large-scale, multi-billion-dollar consumer packaged goods companies.



Most recently, Mr. Gilmore served as President of Tilray Beverages North America, the beverage division of Tilray Brands, Inc., a publicly traded, diversified consumer products company with 1,600 employees and operations spanning beverages, wellness, and lifestyle brands across multiple international markets. During his tenure at Tilray, Mr. Gilmore held senior leadership responsibilities within the Company’s U.S. beverage platform, overseeing commercial execution across multiple beverage categories and complex, national distribution networks.



Prior to Tilray, Mr. Gilmore spent seven years leading national accounts at Diageo, one of the world’s largest global spirits companies with 29,000 employees, and previously served as an Executive Senior Vice President at Glazer’s Beer and Beverage, one of the largest beer, wine, and spirits distributors in the United States with 2,100 employees. In these roles, he managed sales, marketing, and operational execution across multi-state distributor systems and high-volume retail and convenience channels.



At Varon USA, Mr. Gilmore will serve as Chief Revenue Officer, focusing on strengthening commercial execution and distributor management, advancing key account and chain placement initiatives, enhancing sales operating cadence and reporting, and supporting organizational build-out and operational oversight across the Company’s U.S. beverage portfolio.

“Ty’s background is exactly what we value—execution in the real world at scale,” said Benjamin Varon Schubert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. “He understands distributors, national accounts, and how to translate brand demand into placements and repeatable velocity. This addition strengthens our ability to operate with discipline as we expand.”



“OZOP continues to support the build-out of experienced operating teams across its portfolio,” said Brian Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. “Adding leaders who have operated inside large, complex consumer organizations reinforces our focus on responsible growth and execution at scale.”

OZOP has previously entered into a binding letter of intent for a proposed transaction with Varon (please see 8K filed on sec.gov on January 27, 2026).

About Varon USA



Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.



The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, aligned with one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally, and SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach tens of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.



About Varon Wellness



Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities, and Vitagua, Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale.



Varon Wellness also includes a strategic, high-impact investment in Unity Electro Fest, a major Canadian music festival with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.



About Varon Spirits



Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.



About Ozop Energy Solutions.



Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.



