Ammonium Sulfate Market worth $6.81 billion by 2030 at CAGR 3.4% says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Ammonium Sulfate Market is projected to grow from USD 5.75 billion in 2025 to USD 6.81 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.4%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™.

Ammonium sulfate is a compound that contains both nitrogen and sulfur, and it can be found in nature as well as produced synthetically. It is primarily used in fertilizers to regulate acidity and as a chemical intermediate. Additionally, ammonium sulfate is utilized in food processing, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, and emissions control due to its stability, solubility, and consistent properties.

List of Key Players in Ammonium Sulfate Market:

BASF (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), LANXESS (Germany), AdvanSix (US), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), OCI Global (Netherlands), Domo Chemicals (Belgium), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), China Petrochemical Development Corporation (China), Martin Midstream Partners (US).

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Ammonium Sulfate Market:

Drivers: Structural shift toward sulfur-containing nitrogen fertilizers under nutrient imbalance correction programs. Restraint: Quality variability across production routes. Opportunity: Development of region-specific nitrogen-sulfur ratios through granulation and compaction. Challenge: Fragmented regulatory treatment across fertilizer, chemical, and environmental frameworks.

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the solid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By application, the fertilizers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ammonium sulfate market is studied across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominates the market due to high agricultural activity, rising food and feed requirements, and strong industrial uses (textiles, water treatment, etc.) that consume ammonium sulfate. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share due to continued use of established fertilizer applications, industrial-grade applications, and strict environmental regulations that require sulfur-based inputs. South America accounted for the third-largest share and is expected to continue expanding as crop production grows and fertilizer use improves. North America accounts for the fourth-largest share of the ammonium sulfate market and will continue to benefit from stable agricultural demand and the availability of industrial by-products derived from ammonium sulfate. The Middle East & Africa region holds the smallest share of the ammonium sulfate market due to a limited number of production facilities. However, the growth of the agricultural and infrastructure sectors in this region is expected to support the expansion of the ammonium sulfate market.

Ammonium sulfate is categorized into two types: solid and liquid, each serving different operational and end-use requirements. Solid ammonium sulfate accounts for the largest volume due to its higher nutrient concentration, ease of bulk storage, and compatibility with various fertilizer and industrial applications, including blending and granulation into other forms. In contrast, liquid ammonium sulfate accounts for a smaller overall volume but is gaining popularity, especially in precision agriculture. Its specialty formulations and industrial dosing systems require uniformity and rapid solubility. There are also differences in logistics that affect handling efficiency, ultimately influencing the preferences of end users and demand trends.

The ammonium sulfate market is segmented by application into fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, food & feed additives, water treatment, textile dyeing, and other applications. Ammonium sulfate is primarily used in fertilizer production to address sulfur deficiencies in plants and enhance the effectiveness of nitrogen fertilizers. In addition to its role in fertilization, high-purity grades of ammonium sulfate are necessary to comply with regulatory standards for food and feed formulations, as well as pharmaceutical preparations. In water treatment, ammonium sulfate supports the formation of chloramines and helps control contaminants. The textile dyeing industry also depends on ammonium sulfate to ensure consistent dye fixation and uniform coloring. The wide-ranging applications of ammonium sulfate in both regulated and bulk markets underpin a sustainable and diversified demand in the industry

