CVRx Announces Late-Breaking Data and Scientific Presentations Highlighting Barostim Outcomes at the THT 2026 Annual Meeting

MINNEAPOLIS, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVRX), a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases, announced today the schedule of scientific presentations reviewing the science and outcomes of Barostim therapy at the Technology and Heart Failure Therapeutics 2026 (THT) meeting. THT, the annual conference organized by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation® (CRF®), will be held March 2-4, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.



The presentations include late-breaking clinical data, oral sessions and posters highlighting real-world outcomes, cardiac energetics, hospitalization impact, left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) improvements and changes in advanced hemodynamic, respectively.

Late-Breaking REBALANCE Registry Data

In a late-breaking presentation on Monday, March 2, Dr. Dmitry Yaranov will share, for the first time, data from the REBALANCE Registry, a post-market observational study designed to evaluate real-world data on the safety and benefit of Barostim therapy in the commercial setting. Dr. Yaranov will present the six-month outcomes in over 400 patients enrolled in the registry.



Scientific Presentations Featuring Barostim

Monday, March 2:

Late-Breaking Clinical Science Session 1: Initial Six-Month Outcomes with Baroreflex Activation Therapy from the REBALANCE Registry (Dr. Dmitry Yaranov)

Unmasking the Energetic Response Following Acute Titration of Baroreflex Activation Therapy Through Patient-Specific Modeling and Simulation (Dr. Rohan Goswami)

Impact of Baroreflex Activation Therapy on Hospitalizations: A Single Center Retrospective Analysis (Dr. Joel Joseph)



Tuesday, March 3:

Electrical Therapies for Heart Failure: Barostimulation for HFrEF (Dr. Philip Adamson)

Abstract Session 8: Heart Failure Reduced Ejection Fraction I Real-World Outcomes of Barostim Baroreflex Activation Therapy in Heart Failure: Analysis of a Large Multi-Institutional Database (Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj) LVEF and Functional Improvement Observed in a Post-Market Registry of Barostim Baroreflex Activation Therapy (Dr. Dmitry Yaranov)



CVRx Sponsored Satellite Program

CVRx will also host a satellite program on Tuesday, March 3 from 12:15-1:30 p.m. ET in Ensemble CD South, which will include the following presentations:

Advances in Evidence with Baroreflex Activation Therapy (Dr. Philip Adamson)

Outcomes from the REBALANCE Registry (Dr. Dmitry Yaranov)

BREATHE-HF: Impact of Barostim Therapy on Cardiac Hemodynamics

(Dr. Gabriel T. Sayer)

(Dr. Gabriel T. Sayer) BENEFIT-HF: Broadening Access to Barostim Therapy (Dr. Farooq Sheikh)



During the satellite program, faculty will provide updates on the REBALANCE Registry, the BREATHE-HF trial, and the BENEFIT-HF trial. BREATHE-HF, a large physician-initiated study, is evaluating the impact of Barostim on cardiac hemodynamics. In January, CVRx announced the initiation of the BENEFIT-HF trial, a landmark randomized study supported by CMS Category B IDE coverage. The trial is designed to evaluate the impact of Barostim in a significantly expanded heart failure population, with the primary endpoint as a composite of all-cause mortality and heart failure decompensation events. Enrollment is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.



“We are excited by the new data supporting Barostim being featured at THT 2026,” said Kevin Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVRx. “We are encouraged by the increasing adoption of Barostim by the heart failure community. The accelerating cadence of publications evaluating Barostim’s impact is proof of the positive patient impact and increasing acceptance of Barostim in the heart failure treatment continuum.”

About CVRx, Inc.

CVRx is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Barostim™ is the first medical technology approved by FDA that uses neuromodulation to improve the symptoms of patients with heart failure. Barostim is an implantable device that delivers electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery. The therapy is designed to restore balance to the autonomic nervous system and thereby reduce the symptoms of heart failure. Barostim received the FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is FDA-approved for use in heart failure patients in the U.S. It has been certified as compliant with the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and holds CE Mark approval for heart failure and resistant hypertension in the European Economic Area. To learn more about Barostim, visit www.cvrx.com.



