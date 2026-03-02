Stran & Company Launches STRAN Digital Solutions to Strengthen Client Retention and Support Scalable Growth

Quincy, MA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the launch of STRAN Digital Solutions, a proprietary SaaS-based platform designed to deepen client relationships, increase recurring program activity, and support scalable growth across its nationwide sales organization.

STRAN Digital Solutions is an integrated marketing platform that combines digital asset management, sales enablement, CRM-connected workflows, web-to-print functionality, and data-driven direct mail into a single, unified solution. The platform is designed to simplify ongoing program execution, reduce friction across ordering and fulfillment, and make repeat engagement easier for clients.

The launch reflects Stran’s strategic focus on evolving beyond traditional promotional products toward a technology-enabled, omnichannel marketing partner model. STRAN Digital Solutions supports increasing client demand for quick-turn, small-batch digital printing, centralized brand asset management, CRM-integrated campaign execution, and self-service ordering portals.

Importantly, the platform enables Stran’s nationwide sales team to scale client programs more efficiently, respond faster to customization and fulfillment needs, and support repeat ordering through branded digital storefronts, helping drive consistent engagement across client programs.

“We are focused on building long-term, embedded relationships with our clients,” said Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “STRAN Digital Solutions gives our clients a centralized system to manage campaigns, assets, ordering, and fulfillment — while giving our team a scalable infrastructure to support ongoing engagement. We believe this strengthens client retention, increases program visibility, and supports sustainable revenue growth over time.”

STRAN Digital Solutions integrates five core capabilities designed to streamline marketing execution and drive measurable outcomes:

Sales Enablement: Tools that accelerate campaign deployment, including social posting, list management, digital distribution, and print-to-order functionality

Tools that accelerate campaign deployment, including social posting, list management, digital distribution, and print-to-order functionality CRM Integration: Salesforce and HubSpot integrations supporting automated workflows, lead-to-order tracking, and consolidated reporting

Salesforce and HubSpot integrations supporting automated workflows, lead-to-order tracking, and consolidated reporting Web-to-Print: Self-service storefronts supported by a national printer network, with real-time template customization, approval workflows, and order tracking

Self-service storefronts supported by a national printer network, with real-time template customization, approval workflows, and order tracking Third-Party Logistics Processing: Centralized order processing, inventory management, and on-demand printing

Centralized order processing, inventory management, and on-demand printing Every Door Direct Mail: Targeted direct mail campaigns designed to simplify execution and expand reach

“By unifying our digital infrastructure into a modular, cloud-based environment, we are creating a flexible platform that can evolve with our clients’ needs,” said Ian Wall, Chief Information Officer of Stran. “Clients can adopt the capabilities that fit their programs today and expand over time. This approach supports broader platform adoption and allows us to scale service delivery efficiently across our national footprint.”

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding synergies from its acquired businesses, its financial position and operating performance, its expectations regarding its business initiatives, the Company’s expectations about its operating performance, trends in its business, the effectiveness of its growth strategies, its market opportunity, and demand for its products and services in general. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports which are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com



Press Contact:Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com

