NewGen Signs MOU with Women in Web3 Hong Kong to Launch Regional Women’s Health Awareness Initiative

BANGKOK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewGenIVF Group (NASDAQ: NIVF) (“NewGen” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, diversified growth company, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Women in Web3 Hong Kong Limited (“WiW3”), a leading community organization dedicated to advancing women and their allies in Hong Kong’s Web3 ecosystem. Under the MOU, NewGen and WiW3 intend to collaborate on a co-branded public awareness and education campaign anchored by the NewGen manifesto and petition, with a primary focus on women's health literacy.

The campaign will spotlight themes such as the urgency of improved education on women’s health, the impact of delayed family planning and legacy design, and the importance of informed decision-making around wellness, all framed in evidence-based, non-clinical language.

WiW3 will work with NewGen to co-develop, amplify, and support the manifesto and related awareness and education initiatives within its community and broader ecosystem, mobilizing its network of founders, operators, and professionals to engage with and share the campaign. Activities are expected to include talks, panel discussions, and community events that frame the conversation at the intersection of women’s health, financial inclusion, and the responsible use of emerging technologies, with an emphasis on empowering women through knowledge and open dialogue.

This partnership aligns with NewGen's broader mission to advance women's health through its diversified subsidiaries. Leveraging expertise from NewGenSup, the Company's health and longevity products division, the campaign will incorporate insights into consumer wellness supplements designed to support overall female well-being. The collaboration positions NewGen to deliver holistic, technology-enabled educational resources that empower women in their health journeys.

“Women’s health should be part of everyday conversations, not last-minute crises,” said Alfred Siu, Chief Executive Officer of NewGen. “Collaborating with Women in Web3 Hong Kong helps bring these discussions into the heart of Hong Kong’s innovation community, where we have a chance to educate a significant number of women on making informed choices and engaging in long-term family planning and overall wellness.”

“Women’s health is a deeply personal topic that is too often deprioritized, especially for ambitious professionals balancing careers, family, and financial planning,” said Daniel Siu, Director of Business Development at NewGen. “We hope to create a safe, informed space where women can engage with evidence-based information, ask difficult questions early, and start designing their own timelines with greater confidence and clarity.”

“Women in Web3 Hong Kong was founded to ensure that women are not just users of emerging technologies, but shapers of how those technologies serve real-world needs,” said Melizza Anievas, Co-Founder of Women in Web3 Hong Kong. “Partnering with NewGen on a women's health awareness campaign allows our community to bring that ethos into a critical area of women’s lives, connecting conversations about wellness with broader themes of inclusion, financial empowerment and long-term life design.”

About NewGenIVF Group Limited

NewGenIVF Group is a tech-forward, diversified, multi-jurisdictional high-growth entity capitalizing on emerging opportunities across real estate development, digital asset innovation and reproductive health solutions. The Company operates through three strategic business divisions that leverage cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to drive sustainable growth and high ROI for shareholders across multiple global markets. These include “NewGenProperty”, which operates lucrative real estate development projects in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah Emirate; “NewGenDigital”, which serves as the Company’s digital asset and DeFi solutions arm; and “NewGenSup”, which focuses on health and longevity products and solutions. NewGen’s legacy business involves providing industry-leading IVF and assisted reproductive treatment services across Asia. With operations spanning multiple jurisdictions and a commitment to innovative, technology-enabled solutions, NewGenIVF Group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of real estate, healthcare and digital asset opportunities in the evolving global economy.

To learn more, visit www.nivf.global. The information contained on, or accessible through, NewGen’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.

About Women in Web3 Hong Kong

Women in Web3 Hong Kong (“WiW3HK”) is a non-profit, women-led community dedicated to creating a vibrant and inclusive environment for women and their male allies in the city’s rapidly evolving Web3 ecosystem. The organization focuses on empowering women to lead, innovate and succeed in digital asset and blockchain-enabled industries through education, connection and career development opportunities.



Since its inception in 2023, WiW3HK has grown into an active network spanning online communities and in‑person events, including meet‑ups, training sessions and flagship gatherings supported by leading technology and Web3 industry partners. Through curated programming, thought leadership and collaborations with ecosystem stakeholders, WiW3 aims to foster greater diversity, visibility and leadership for women across Hong Kong’s Web3 and broader innovation landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to: statements regarding the anticipated benefits and outcomes of the partnership with Women in Web3 Hong Kong; statements about the development, promotion, and impact of the NewGen manifesto, petition, and related awareness and education initiatives; and statements about leveraging NewGen's subsidiaries, such as NewGenSup for health supplements, NewGenDigital for innovations, and the overall delivery of holistic women's health educational resources; and statements characterizing the Company's positioning for impact, empowerment, and growth in women's health awareness.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to successfully realize the intended collaborations, campaigns, and milestones set out in the MOU; community engagement and petition levels may not meet expectations; regulatory, legal, and market challenges related to health supplements, and awareness initiatives; competitive pressures in women's health, Web3, and related sectors; technological and economic factors affecting the performance of subsidiaries like NewGenSup and NewGenDigital; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NewGen does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

