Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Additional Information Regarding Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences

RUTLAND, Vt., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CWST), a regional solid waste, recycling, and resource management services company, announced today that the Company’s management will be discussing business and financial updates and trends at the previously announced Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference. Additional details regarding the presentations are as follows:

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Orlando, FL

Tuesday, March 3, 2026

2:50 PM EST

J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Washington DC

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

4:20 PM EDT

A copy of the presentation material will be available before the Company presents and may be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of the company’s investor website at http://ir.casella.com. A live webcast link for the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference and the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference will be posted on the company’s investor website.

For further information, contact Brian J. Butler, CFA, Vice President of Investor Relations at (802) 855-4070, or visit the company’s website at http://www.casella.com.