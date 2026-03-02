Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC) today announced that before the NASDAQ market opens on March 5, 2026, CCEC will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. On the same day, Thursday, March 5, 2026, CCEC will host an interactive conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 877 405 1226 (US Toll-Free Dial In) or +1 201 689 7823 (US and Standard International Dial In). Please quote “Capital Clean Energy” to the operator and/or conference ID 13759104. Click here for participant International Toll-Free access numbers.

Alternatively, participants can register for the call using the Call Me option for a faster connection to join the conference call. You can enter your phone number and let the system call you right away.

Slides and Audio Webcast

There will also be a live, and then archived, webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://ir.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com and click on Webcasts & Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC), an international shipping company, is a leading platform of gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition. CCEC’s in-the-water fleet includes 14 high specification vessels, including 12 latest generation LNG carriers (“LNG/C”), one legacy Neo-Panamax container vessel and one handy LCO2/multi-gas carrier. In addition, CCEC’s under-construction fleet includes nine additional latest generation LNG/Cs, six dual-fuel medium gas carriers and three handy LCO2/multi-gas carriers, to be delivered between the second quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2029.

For more information about CCEC, please visit www.capitalcleanenergycarriers.com.

Contact Details:

Investor Relations / Media Brian Gallagher

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +44-(770) 368 4996

E-mail: b.gallagher@capitalmaritime.com