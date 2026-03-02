Seneca Foods Announces Purchase of the Green Giant U.S. Frozen Business

FAIRPORT, N.Y., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) announced today that it has purchased the Green Giant U.S. frozen business from B&G Foods. In connection with the transaction, the Company has acquired (1) the Green Giant brand and associated intellectual property; (2) Green Giant U.S. frozen inventory; and (3) frozen vegetable manufacturing operations in Yuma, AZ. In addition, the Company has entered into a Supply Agreement for certain Green Giant frozen products produced in Irapuato, Mexico by B&G Foods. This transaction follows the Company’s acquisition of the Green Giant U.S. shelf-stable vegetable product line from B&G Foods in November 2023.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of the Green Giant U.S. frozen business from B&G Foods,” stated Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Foods Corporation. “This acquisition significantly enhances our frozen capabilities and expands our reach in the frozen category. We are also thrilled to have the employees from the Yuma, AZ facility join the company and look forward to working with these talented people to continue to drive innovation to support the business. With this acquisition, the iconic Green Giant shelf-stable and frozen businesses are back together. We also very much look forward to growing the frozen franchise in a category that continues to expand and building on the positive momentum we’ve experienced in Green Giant shelf-stable business.”

About Seneca Foods Corporation

Seneca Foods is one of North America’s leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from more than 1,100 American farms and are distributed to approximately 55 countries. Seneca holds a large share of the market for retail private label, food service, restaurant chains, international, contracting packaging, industrial, chips and cherry products. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Libby’s®, Green Giant®, Aunt Nellie’s®, Green Valley®, CherryMan®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols “SENEA” and “SENEB”. SENEA is included in the S&P SmallCap 600, Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices.

Contact:

Michael Wolcott, Chief Financial Officer

585-495-4100