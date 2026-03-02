Consolidated Water Sets Investor Conference Call to Discuss Full Year 2025 Results on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water treatment plants, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the year ended December 31, 2025.



The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Consolidated Water management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 1518479

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you require any assistance connecting with the call, please contact Encore at 1-949-432-7450.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 24, 2026, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com .