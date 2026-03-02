Company announcement

No. 15/2026

2 March 2026

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 3 February 2026, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 750m and a maximum of 3,250,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 29 January 2027.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 23 February 2026 to 27 February 2026:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 23/02/2026 22,884 301.29 6,894,617 24/02/2026 17,938 300.88 5,397,228 25/02/2026 5,277 302.52 1,596,422 26/02/2026 4,762 308.65 1,469,815 27/02/2026 2,730 317.43 866,584 Accumulated for the period 53,591 - 16.224.666 Accumulated under the programme 240,567 - 76.064.169

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of restricted share units, Netcompany owns a total of 2,100,111 treasury shares corresponding to 4.4% of the total share capital.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

