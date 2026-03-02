Ascendis Pharma to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) today announced that company executives will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time in Boston, Massachusetts.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors & News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at investors.ascendispharma.com . A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on applying our innovative TransCon technology platform to make a meaningful difference for patients. Guided by our core values of Patients, Science, and Passion, and following our algorithm for product innovation, we apply TransCon to develop new therapies that demonstrate best-in-class potential to address unmet medical needs. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Europe and the United States. Please visit ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

