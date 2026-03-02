To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen
2 March 2026
Company announcement no. 3/2026
Notice of annual general meeting in the BANK of Greenland A/S
The BANK of Greenland A/S will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday 25 March 2026 at 4pm (UTC -2) as an electronic annual general meeting with the possibility to participate physically at the BANK of Greenland’s head office in Nuuk.
The agenda is included in the attached file.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: mbk@banken.gl
Attachment