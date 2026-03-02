Callan JMB CEO, Wayne Williams Invited to Attend the 50th International GMP Conference on March 2-5, 2026

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB), (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & Founder, has been invited to attend the 50th International GMP Conference, on March 2-5, 2026 in Athens, Georgia.

The conference is co-sponsored by the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy and U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Hosted annually since 1976, the conference offers a global forum where regulatory authorities, industry leaders, and experienced professionals come together to address and discuss emerging ideas at the intersection of the pharmaceutical and regulatory industries.

“It’s an honor to attend this prestigious conference,” said Wayne Williams, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB. “While our industry is navigating rapid technological advances and regulatory evolution, Callan JMB aims to remain at the forefront of healthcare logistics and emergency preparedness. It is a particularly important time to be discussing the future, and I look forward to contributing to the dialogue and bringing back insights that further our mission to ensure the safety and integrity of essential products through technology-enabled, efficient distribution.”

For more information about the International GMP Conference, visit https://internationalgmp.com/.

