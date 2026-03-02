Long Angle Study: High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Highlights Pivotal Role of Private Markets

DALLAS, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Angle , a private community of high-net-worth (HNW) entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, today announced the release of its 2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Study. The study analyzes primary financial data from 233 members with an average net worth of $17M, providing a definitive benchmark for modern portfolio construction.

The study reveals a significant departure from traditional 60/40 investment models, as sophisticated investors now hold nearly 30% of their total net worth in private and alternative assets. This pivotal role of private markets is driven by a strategic pursuit of long-term growth and diversification, evidenced by meaningful allocations to private company equity and investment real estate.

Key Findings

Half of net worth in public stocks. The average HNW investor holds 51% of their net worth in public equities.



The average HNW investor holds 51% of their net worth in public equities. 9 in 10 invest in private / alternative assets. 94% now allocate to private companies, investment real estate, private credit, precious metals, hedge funds, etc.



94% now allocate to private companies, investment real estate, private credit, precious metals, hedge funds, etc. New 60-10-30 portfolio. The investable portfolio is shifting from traditional 60/40 to 60% stocks, 10% bonds / cash, 30% private / alternative assets.



The investable portfolio is shifting from traditional 60/40 to 60% stocks, 10% bonds / cash, 30% private / alternative assets. Heavy reliance on US stocks. US stock funds claim 66% of the average public equity allocation.



US stock funds claim 66% of the average public equity allocation. Financial advisors love private equity. Advisor-led portfolios diversify through private equity even more than self-managed.



Advisor-led portfolios diversify through private equity even more than self-managed. Advisor fees trend well below 1%. Average AUM fees scale down as wealth increases, ranging from 0.8% for the $2M–$10M bracket to 0.6% for $25M+ households.

"The most surprising revelation in our 2026 data is that these investors are incredibly sophisticated in private markets, yet remain intentionally 'boring' in public ones," said Tad Fallows, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Long Angle. "While we observe private and alternative strategies carved out for yield, upside potential, and uncorrelated diversification, there's a very heavy concentration in passive, low-fee index funds simply tracking the S&P 500."





2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation



Asset Category Sub-Asset Class % of Net Worth Public Equities (Total) 51% US Stock Funds 32% Individual Stocks 7% International Stock Funds 6% Employer Stock 4% Other Stocks 2% Private & Alternative Assets

(Total) 28% Private Company Equity 12% Investment Real Estate 10% Alternative Investments 5% Home Equity — 11% Bonds — 5% Cash — 5% Total Net Worth

100%

Source: Long Angle



The study draws on proprietary Long Angle survey data from verified high-net-worth individuals, examining how they allocate their wealth across public equities, private company equity, investment real estate, alternative investments, home equity, bonds, and cash.

Access the full 2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Study at https://www.longangle.com/research/high-net-worth-asset-allocation-2026

About Long Angle

Long Angle is a vetted community of 7,500+ high-net-worth individuals navigating complex financial and personal decisions. Members collaborate through online discussion forums, peer advisory groups, and curated investment access, collectively investing more than $100 million annually across private markets.

Founded on the principles of peer-driven learning and trusted confidentiality, Long Angle helps successful wealth builders optimize their portfolios, families, and purpose through evidence-based insights and shared experience.

Learn more: www.longangle.com

Media Contact:

Chris Bendtsen

Insights Lead, Long Angle

chris.bendtsen@longangle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45919427-9dcc-4e1f-8e9e-03b2da2d4070