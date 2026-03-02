Long Angle Study: High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Highlights Pivotal Role of Private Markets

DALLAS, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Angle, a private community of high-net-worth (HNW) entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, today announced the release of its 2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Study. The study analyzes primary financial data from 233 members with an average net worth of $17M, providing a definitive benchmark for modern portfolio construction.

The study reveals a significant departure from traditional 60/40 investment models, as sophisticated investors now hold nearly 30% of their total net worth in private and alternative assets. This pivotal role of private markets is driven by a strategic pursuit of long-term growth and diversification, evidenced by meaningful allocations to private company equity and investment real estate.

Key Findings

  • Half of net worth in public stocks. The average HNW investor holds 51% of their net worth in public equities.
  • 9 in 10 invest in private / alternative assets. 94% now allocate to private companies, investment real estate, private credit, precious metals, hedge funds, etc.
  • New 60-10-30 portfolio. The investable portfolio is shifting from traditional 60/40 to 60% stocks, 10% bonds / cash, 30% private / alternative assets.
  • Heavy reliance on US stocks. US stock funds claim 66% of the average public equity allocation.
  • Financial advisors love private equity. Advisor-led portfolios diversify through private equity even more than self-managed.
  • Advisor fees trend well below 1%. Average AUM fees scale down as wealth increases, ranging from 0.8% for the $2M–$10M bracket to 0.6% for $25M+ households.

"The most surprising revelation in our 2026 data is that these investors are incredibly sophisticated in private markets, yet remain intentionally 'boring' in public ones," said Tad Fallows, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Long Angle. "While we observe private and alternative strategies carved out for yield, upside potential, and uncorrelated diversification, there's a very heavy concentration in passive, low-fee index funds simply tracking the S&P 500."

2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation - Long Angle

2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation

Asset CategorySub-Asset Class% of Net Worth 
Public Equities (Total) 51% 
 US Stock Funds32% 
 Individual Stocks7% 
 International Stock Funds6% 
 Employer Stock4% 
 Other Stocks2% 
Private & Alternative Assets
(Total)		 28% 
 Private Company Equity12% 
 Investment Real Estate10% 
 Alternative Investments5% 
Home Equity11% 
Bonds5% 
Cash5% 
Total Net Worth
 100%
 
 
Source: Long Angle


The study draws on proprietary Long Angle survey data from verified high-net-worth individuals, examining how they allocate their wealth across public equities, private company equity, investment real estate, alternative investments, home equity, bonds, and cash.

Access the full 2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Study at https://www.longangle.com/research/high-net-worth-asset-allocation-2026

About Long Angle

Long Angle is a vetted community of 7,500+ high-net-worth individuals navigating complex financial and personal decisions. Members collaborate through online discussion forums, peer advisory groups, and curated investment access, collectively investing more than $100 million annually across private markets.

Founded on the principles of peer-driven learning and trusted confidentiality, Long Angle helps successful wealth builders optimize their portfolios, families, and purpose through evidence-based insights and shared experience.

Learn more: www.longangle.com

Media Contact:
Chris Bendtsen
Insights Lead, Long Angle
chris.bendtsen@longangle.com

