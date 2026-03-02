Long Angle Study: High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Highlights Pivotal Role of Private Markets

DALLAS, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Angle, a private community of high-net-worth (HNW) entrepreneurs, executives, and investors, today announced the release of its 2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Study. The study analyzes primary financial data from 233 members with an average net worth of $17M, providing a definitive benchmark for modern portfolio construction.
The study reveals a significant departure from traditional 60/40 investment models, as sophisticated investors now hold nearly 30% of their total net worth in private and alternative assets. This pivotal role of private markets is driven by a strategic pursuit of long-term growth and diversification, evidenced by meaningful allocations to private company equity and investment real estate.
Key Findings
- Half of net worth in public stocks. The average HNW investor holds 51% of their net worth in public equities.
- 9 in 10 invest in private / alternative assets. 94% now allocate to private companies, investment real estate, private credit, precious metals, hedge funds, etc.
- New 60-10-30 portfolio. The investable portfolio is shifting from traditional 60/40 to 60% stocks, 10% bonds / cash, 30% private / alternative assets.
- Heavy reliance on US stocks. US stock funds claim 66% of the average public equity allocation.
- Financial advisors love private equity. Advisor-led portfolios diversify through private equity even more than self-managed.
- Advisor fees trend well below 1%. Average AUM fees scale down as wealth increases, ranging from 0.8% for the $2M–$10M bracket to 0.6% for $25M+ households.
"The most surprising revelation in our 2026 data is that these investors are incredibly sophisticated in private markets, yet remain intentionally 'boring' in public ones," said Tad Fallows, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Long Angle. "While we observe private and alternative strategies carved out for yield, upside potential, and uncorrelated diversification, there's a very heavy concentration in passive, low-fee index funds simply tracking the S&P 500."
|2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation
|Asset Category
|Sub-Asset Class
|% of Net Worth
|Public Equities (Total)
|51%
|US Stock Funds
|32%
|Individual Stocks
|7%
|International Stock Funds
|6%
|Employer Stock
|4%
|Other Stocks
|2%
|Private & Alternative Assets
(Total)
|28%
|Private Company Equity
|12%
|Investment Real Estate
|10%
|Alternative Investments
|5%
|Home Equity
|—
|11%
|Bonds
|—
|5%
|Cash
|—
|5%
|Total Net Worth
|100%
|Source: Long Angle
The study draws on proprietary Long Angle survey data from verified high-net-worth individuals, examining how they allocate their wealth across public equities, private company equity, investment real estate, alternative investments, home equity, bonds, and cash.
Access the full 2026 High-Net-Worth Asset Allocation Study at https://www.longangle.com/research/high-net-worth-asset-allocation-2026
About Long Angle
Long Angle is a vetted community of 7,500+ high-net-worth individuals navigating complex financial and personal decisions. Members collaborate through online discussion forums, peer advisory groups, and curated investment access, collectively investing more than $100 million annually across private markets.
Founded on the principles of peer-driven learning and trusted confidentiality, Long Angle helps successful wealth builders optimize their portfolios, families, and purpose through evidence-based insights and shared experience.
Learn more: www.longangle.com
Media Contact:
Chris Bendtsen
Insights Lead, Long Angle
chris.bendtsen@longangle.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45919427-9dcc-4e1f-8e9e-03b2da2d4070