General meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

 | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                         2 March 2026
                                                Announcement no. 19/2026

General meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

This is to give notice of the annual general meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Monday 16 March 2026 at 7.30 a.m. at the company’s address Glaskuben, Kalvebod Brygge 3, København V.

Agenda

1.   Report on the company’s activities in 2025

2.   Approval of the Supervisory Board's remuneration for the current financial year

2.1.    Remuneration for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board

3.   Submission for approval of the Annual Report for 2025 and announcement of discharge for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board from their obligations

4.   Submission for the application of profits or cover of loss according to the adopted Annual Report

5.   Election of members of the Supervisory Board

6.   Appointment of auditors

7.   Any other business

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

www.jyskerealkredit.com


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • March 02, 2026 04:46 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                2 March 2026                                        Announcement no. 18/2026 Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments) Pursuant to...

    Read More
    Preliminary data on early redemptions (prepayments)
  • February 23, 2026 03:42 ET | Source: Jyske Realkredit A/S
    Data on debtor composition

    To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                23 February 2026                                        Announcement no. 17/2026 Data on debtor composition Pursuant to S. 24 of the Capital...

    Read More
    Data on debtor composition