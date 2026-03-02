To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 2 March 2026

Announcement no. 19/2026

General meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S

This is to give notice of the annual general meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Monday 16 March 2026 at 7.30 a.m. at the company’s address Glaskuben, Kalvebod Brygge 3, København V.

Agenda

1. Report on the company’s activities in 2025

2. Approval of the Supervisory Board's remuneration for the current financial year

2.1. Remuneration for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board

3. Submission for approval of the Annual Report for 2025 and announcement of discharge for the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board from their obligations

4. Submission for the application of profits or cover of loss according to the adopted Annual Report

5. Election of members of the Supervisory Board

6. Appointment of auditors

7. Any other business

Yours sincerely,

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

