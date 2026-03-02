Ireland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 35 Existing Data Centers and 23 Upcoming Data Centers with EdgeConneX, Echelon, Equinix and Digital Realty Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ireland hosts around 35 existing data centers, with Dublin dominating the market. EdgeConneX, Echelon data centres, Equinix and Digital Realty rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Ireland.

Upcoming IT power capacity in Ireland is more than 1 GW, which is around 3x the current existing capacity. Echelon Data Centres, Art Data Centres, and GreenScale are the major contributors to upcoming capacity.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS



This database (Excel) product covers Ireland's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 23 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Belfast, Bracetown, Cork, Dublin, Ennis, Meath, North Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (35 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (DB3 or Citywest Data Center.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (23 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Ireland Data Center Market Database

Art Data Centres

Atlantic Hub

Avaio

BT Ireland

Cork Internet eXchange

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Echelon Data Centers

EdgeConneX

Eircom

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Equinix

GreenScale

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Keppel Data Centres

Prescient Data Centres

PureDC

Red Admiral DC Ltd

ServeCentric

Sungard Availability Services

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

Viatel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqb068

