Spain Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 65 Existing Data Centersand 51 Upcoming Data Centers with Merlin Properties, Digital Realty,Equinix and Nabiax Leading

Explore Spain's booming data center market with our comprehensive database, offering insights into 65 existing and 51 upcoming colocation facilities across key cities including Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. Uncover detailed analyses, covering aspects like white-floor space, IT load capacity, and retail/wholesale pricing. See how dominant operators like Digital Realty and Equinix are transforming the sector, with Madrid at the epicenter of growth. Essential for REITs, contractors, and advisors, this resource highlights Spain's data center evolution poised for rapid expansion.

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Spain hosts around 65 Data centers with Madrid and Barcelona dominating the region. Spain's upcoming data center capacity is over 2x larger than the existing capacity, signaling rapid market growth.

Merlin Properties, Digital Realty,Equinix and Nabiax are the top existing data center operators by floor area and IT power. Most large operators, including Digital Realty, Equinix, Merlin Properties, DATA4, and Nabiax, have concentrated their flagship facilities in Madrid.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

This database (Excel) product covers Spain's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 65 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 51 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: A Coruna, Albacete, Barcelona, Bilbao, Caceres, Catalonia, Granada, Jaen, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, San Cristobal de La Laguna, San Sebastian, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santander, Seville, Talavera de la Reina, Terrassa, Torija, Valencia.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (65 FACILITIES)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (MAD 3 or BCN1 Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (51 FACILITIES)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Spain Data Center Market Database

  • ACS Group
  • Area Project Solutions
  • Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
  • Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF)
  • Aire Networks
  • Arsys
  • AtlasEdge
  • Avaio
  • bitNAP
  • Box2bit
  • Civicos Networking
  • Cogent Communications
  • Comvive Servidores SL
  • CyrusOne
  • Data4 Group
  • Digital Realty
  • D-ALiX (ITER Group)
  • Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgnex
  • Equinix
  • Espanix
  • Fibernet
  • Fibra Medios Telecom
  • Form8tion Data Centers
  • Global Switch
  • Global Technical Realty (GTR)
  • Grupo Trevenque
  • Grupalia Internet S.A
  • GTT Communications
  • Hispaweb
  • Ibercom
  • Ingenostrum
  • Indra
  • Iron Mountain
  • Ipcore Datacenters
  • Malga Data Center
  • Merlin Properties
  • Nethits` Telecom
  • Nexica - Econocom Group
  • Nixval
  • NTT DATA
  • Orange Business Services
  • Panattoni
  • Prime Data Centers
  • Pure Data Center
  • QTS (Blackstone)
  • Solaria
  • Soltia Consulting SL
  • T-Systems
  • Tissat
  • Towernet infrastructures SL

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va97m3

