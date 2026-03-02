Coal Mining Support Activities Industry Report 2026-2035: A $109.34 Billion Market by 2030 with Hochtief, CIMIC, Downer, Perenti Global, and NRW Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coal Mining Support Activities Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The coal mining support activities market is experiencing consistent growth, projected to increase from $85.63 billion in 2025 to $109.34 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Key growth drivers include the expansion of underground and opencast mining, rising focus on operational safety, and the increasing adoption of smart mining systems. The forecast period is characterized by a shift toward digital exploration tools, autonomous support equipment, and specialized services aimed at enhancing efficiency and safety in mining operations.

The demand for coal remains a key growth catalyst, as developing economies increase their energy needs while relying on coal for affordable power generation. In 2024, the International Energy Agency reported a record global coal demand of approximately 8.79 billion tonnes, spurred by higher consumption in China and India. This trend underscores the importance of coal mining support activities, which provide essential services like site preparation, exploration, and equipment maintenance to ensure efficient coal extraction.

Companies in this sector are prioritizing technological advancements to boost efficiency and safety. Epiroc AB, for example, recently introduced the SmartROC CL surface drill rig at MINExpo 2024, integrating enhanced automation and digital connectivity to optimize drilling operations. Similarly, Mining Consultancy Services (Pty) Ltd.'s acquisition of a stake in Underground Support Solutions (Pty) Ltd. emphasizes its commitment to reinforcing underground mining support services.

Leading players in the coal mining support activities market include Hochtief AG, CIMIC Group, Downer Group, Perenti Global Ltd, NRW Holdings Limited, and more. These companies are enhancing their operational strategies to cater to the growing demands and technological needs of the industry.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region led the coal mining support activities market in 2025, with Western Europe following. The market covers a broad spectrum of regions and countries, signifying a global demand for coal mining support services. Key countries include China, India, Japan, the USA, Germany, Brazil, and South Africa, each with significant contributions to the market's dynamics.

The coal mining support activities market is defined by revenue from entities offering mining support on a contract or fee basis. This market segment includes exploration services, core sampling, and geological observations, among others. The market value encompasses goods and services sold directly or to end consumers, highlighting the broad economic impact and operational scope of entities within this sector.

As the demand for coal and mining support services continues to grow, companies in this market are increasingly focusing on technological innovations and strategic partnerships to expand their service offerings and capture new opportunities in the global market landscape.

By Type : Includes drilling, exploration, draining, and other support activities.

: Includes drilling, exploration, draining, and other support activities. By Process : Categorized into underground and opencast techniques.

: Categorized into underground and opencast techniques. By Service Provider Type : Differentiates between independent contractors and companies.

: Differentiates between independent contractors and companies. Companies Mentioned: Includes industry leaders such as Hochtief AG, CIMIC Group, Downer Group, and more.

Includes industry leaders such as Hochtief AG, CIMIC Group, Downer Group, and more. Geographies Covered: Analysis spans China, India, Japan, Australia, and more, across regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $89.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $109.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global



