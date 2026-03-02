Car Batteries Industry Report 2026-2035: A $32.71 Billion Market by 2030 with Clarios, Exide Industries, East Penn Manufacturing, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, GS Yuasa, Panasonic, Samsung Leading

Dublin, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Batteries Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The car batteries market has experienced considerable growth in recent years, with its market size projected to expand from $25.68 billion in 2025 to $27.03 billion in 2026, under a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This robust growth can be attributed to various factors including the surge in automotive production, the prevalence of lead-acid batteries, increasing vehicle electrification, demand for aftermarket replacements, and cold-cranking requirements.

Looking forward, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory, expected to reach $32.71 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Influences on this continued growth include heightened electric vehicle (EV) adoption, advancements in battery technology, implementation of recycling regulations, developments in smart battery monitoring, and demand for enhanced battery longevity. The forecast period highlights a shift towards lithium-ion batteries, increased demand for AGM and EFB batteries, the growth of start-stop systems, expansion of aftermarket battery sales, and a concentration on battery recycling initiatives.

The burgeoning demand for electric vehicles is a key growth driver for the car battery market. EVs, which rely significantly on batteries for propulsion and auxiliary systems, are favored for their environmental advantages and lower operational costs. For example, data from the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2023 reported a rise of 3.5 million units in electric car sales in 2023 compared to the previous year. This amounts to a 35% increase year-on-year, underlining the link between growing EV demand and car battery market expansion.

Market leaders are focusing on innovation to meet consumer expectations. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), for instance, launched Shenxing, a groundbreaking 4C superfast charging lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery in August 2023. This technology enables a 400 km range with a mere 10-minute charge and over 700 km on a full charge, showcasing its advanced cathode technology and enhanced safety features.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape, such as Advik's acquisition of UK-based Aceleron Energy in April 2024. This move is part of Advik's strategy to broaden its scope in the EV and energy storage sectors, aiming to enhance its product offerings and customer reach.

Prominent players in the car batteries market include Clarios LLC, Exide Industries Ltd., East Penn Manufacturing Company, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, GS Yuasa Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, and more. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The car batteries market encompasses lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, alongside battery accessories and tools. Market values represent factory gate values, reflecting revenues derived from the sale of goods by manufacturers and do not include resale revenues down the supply chain.

