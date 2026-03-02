Turnover of Apranga Group in February 2026

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 22.0 million in February 2026 and increased by 4.9% compared to February 2025.

In January-February 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 50.3 million and increased by 7.2% year-on-year.

In January-February 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 7.9%, in Latvia increased by 5.4% and in Estonia increased by 7.6% year-on-year.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 172 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering an area of 92.8 thousand sq. m. Stores area increased by 1.3% year-on-year.

Rimantas Perveneckas

Apranga Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801