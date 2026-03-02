AKC Canine Health Foundation Receives $100,000 Gift from The Kennel Club of Philadelphia

RALEIGH, N.C., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) is proud to announce the Foundation has received a $100,000 donation from The Kennel Club of Philadelphia (KCP) to advance the health of all dogs.

This generous gift will go towards CHF’s Greatest Need Fund to support the Foundation’s mission of improving the lives of all dogs through knowledge and discovery. Through more than a decade of generous giving from KCP, CHF has been able to fund a number of impactful research grants — including a study by Dr. David Needle into a canine respiratory disease that appeared and spread quickly in 2022 in numerous locations across the nation, affected some dogs severely, and didn’t respond to normal treatments. Through this gift, CHF was able to move swiftly and provide funding for timely research to meet a critical need.

“We greatly appreciate the visionary leadership of The Kennel Club of Philadelphia and their commitment to improving the lives of dogs,” said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer of the AKC Canine Health Foundation. “Through their incredible reach and generosity, they celebrate dogs on a national stage and strategically use that platform to invest in science that will build a healthier future for all dogs.”

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia has been a member of the American Kennel Club since 1913. In partnership with Purina and NBC, the Club presents the annual National Dog Show, which broadcasts on NBC on Thanksgiving Day. It is the most widely watched canine event in the world, reaching a record 24.6 million dog-lovers in 2025.

“The AKC Canine Health Foundation is always top of mind of The Kennel Club of Philadelphia. I believe in CHF. It has always been in our hearts and it’s an easy sell when I say, ‘we should give to CHF this year,’” said Wayne Ferguson, President of KCP and former Chairman of the CHF Board of Directors.

“A number of members of The Kennel Club of Philadelphia Board have, for 30 years, been involved and concerned about canine health and have been directly involved in Canine Health Foundation activities,” said Dr. Duane Butherus, member of the KCP Board of Directors and former Chairman of the CHF Board of Directors. “Wayne and I have both maintained an interest in the Foundation, to the point that the interest involves ensuring we invest funds into the health of our dogs.”

For more information about the AKC Canine Health Foundation, or to join the mission of improving the lives of all dogs, visit www.akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $75 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.