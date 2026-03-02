Interra Health, created through the merger of DoseSpot and Arrive Health, ushers in a new era of transparency for patients and providers

BOSTON, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interra Health , formed today by the merger of DoseSpot and Arrive Health, delivers the first patient-centric prescribing experience, providing trusted eligibility, price transparency and pharmacy information directly to providers and patients. The company combines Arrive’s coverage and pricing network with DoseSpot’s ePrescribing and engagement capabilities to support prescribing decisions and help patients access the right medication at the lowest cost, where it works best for them.

The Bain Capital Tech Opportunities team is leading the investment supporting the merger and will serve as the majority owner of Interra Health. PSG, the former majority owner of DoseSpot, will be a minority owner. Additional minority investors include Providence and UPMC Enterprises. TripleTree served as exclusive financial advisor to DoseSpot and PSG, and Piper Sandler served as exclusive financial advisor to Arrive Health in this transaction.

Josh Weiner, former CEO of DoseSpot, will serve as CEO and a board member of the new combined company, while Kyle Kiser, former CEO of Arrive Health, will serve as a board member and senior advisor.

Trusted Data Between Providers and Patients

In a fragmented healthcare system, confident prescribing decisions depend on providers and patients having access to the same trusted, real-time information. Too often, coverage restrictions, prior authorization requirements and higher out-of-pocket costs surface only after a prescription is sent. Interra Health addresses this by delivering real-time coverage, pricing and authorization insights across the prescribing journey, before the prescription is sent, creating a more connected experience for providers and patients.

Arrive Health brings a market-leading network providing real-time coverage and affordability insights from payers and pharmacies to the point of care, while DoseSpot delivers trusted prescribing and engagement tools used by providers and patients every day. Together, Interra Health reduces friction at the point of prescribing, by supporting faster and better-informed treatment decisions, improving medication access and adherence and lowering administrative burden for approximately 800,000 prescribers today.

Pharmacy selection is central to the Interra Health experience; the company’s data shows that approximately one-third of patients who view pharmacy options choose to transfer their prescriptions after reviewing available options. Interra Health is committed to expanding choice beyond the provider’s office and enabling patients to choose where and how to fill prescriptions with the goal of lowering the total cost of care.

“Interra Health is providing the tools needed to give patients choice right at the point of care,” said Josh Weiner, CEO of Interra Health. “We are bringing together the proven capabilities of DoseSpot, its subsidiary pVerify and Arrive Health to set a new standard for patient access and affordability.”

Accurate eligibility and transparency will drive change across healthcare ecosystem

Interra Health’s integrated offering helps:

Providers access real-time coverage, cost and access insights at the point of care.

access real-time coverage, cost and access insights at the point of care. Patients see clear coverage, affordability and availability information.

see clear coverage, affordability and availability information. PBMs and Payers surface benefit information in workflow, optimizing prescribing decisions and improving member experience.

surface benefit information in workflow, optimizing prescribing decisions and improving member experience. Life sciences partners connect patients to therapy more efficiently by aligning coverage, affordability and support earlier in the care journey.

connect patients to therapy more efficiently by aligning coverage, affordability and support earlier in the care journey. Innovators and health tech platforms build faster with a flexible, developer-first infrastructure that accelerates time to market and scales with their growth.

build faster with a flexible, developer-first infrastructure that accelerates time to market and scales with their growth. The healthcare system improves speed to therapy, access and adherence through shared, trusted data.





“Medication affordability is too often a complex journey for patients and providers,” said Kyle Kiser, Senior Advisor and Board Member at Interra Health. “Interra Health provides the technology infrastructure that brings affordability insights forward, giving patients clear information and meaningful choice at the right moment that best fits their clinical and financial needs.”

“We are proud to have been selected as the partner of choice by DoseSpot and Arrive Health. The combined business is uniquely positioned to address the most significant pain points in the prescription journey for patients, prescribers, pharmacies and pharma companies,” said Michael Grandfield, Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.

“We look forward to leveraging our business-building capabilities and deep sector expertise to support Interra Health’s future growth,” said Todd Markson, Partner at Bain Capital Tech Opportunities.

About Interra Health