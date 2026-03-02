AIM ImmunoTech Signs Agreement for Planning of a Proposed Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Ampligen in the Treatment of Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

OCALA, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced an agreement with the PPD™ clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific to design AIM’s anticipated Phase 3 clinical trial in the use of the Company’s drug Ampligen in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels states: “The ongoing Phase 2 DURIPANC clinical trial of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s durvalumab in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer is producing promising results. Based on the success so far, as well as anticipated final patient enrollment later this year, we believe it is now time to start mapping out the next steps for AIM’s development of Ampligen as a therapy for pancreatic cancer. AIM’s scientific team will work closely with Thermo Fisher’s experts in the design of a Phase 3 study and we look forward to their expertise and guidance in this critical endeavor. Pancreatic cancer is a deadly unmet medical need – and AIM believes that Ampligen could be a gamechanger in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.”

AIM recently published an updated corporate presentation that emphasizes the Company’s priority goal of a new drug approval for Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The presentation details AIM’s research and development work in pancreatic cancer; how Ampligen is believed to work in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and why AIM believes that pancreatic cancer research and development holds the most potential for AIM’s stockholders.

See: Ampligen Breakthroughs in Treating Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer: Corporate Presentation – February 2026

AIM has thus far reported positive progress in Progression-Free Survival (“PFS”), Overall Survival (“OS”) and safety in the DURIPANC study, which is an investigator-initiated, exploratory, open-label, single-center study expected to enroll up to 25 subjects in the Phase 2 portion. The clinical trial is a joint collaboration between AIM, AstraZeneca and Erasmus Medical Center (“Erasmus MC”) in the Netherlands.

See: AIM ImmunoTech Announces Planned Milestones in the Ongoing Phase 2 Trial of Ampligen and AstraZeneca’s Durvalumab in the Treatment of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

See: DURIPANC, Year-End Interim Clinical Progress Update

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

