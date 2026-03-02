Associa Community Management Corporation Elevates Team with Leadership Promotions and Growth Opportunities

Chantilly, Va., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Management Corporation, an Associa® Company, celebrates three leadership promotions within its Virginia Condominium Division, reflecting the branch’s continued growth and commitment to developing talent. Ridge Samala, Jose Lizama, and Candice Wade have each spent many years serving CMC and will continue their work to elevate operations across the organization.

“These promotions highlight the momentum we’re seeing at CMC Virginia and the growth opportunities for our team,” said John Tsitos, branch president. “Ridge, Jose, and Candice have earned the trust of our communities and teams through consistent leadership, professionalism, and loyalty. As we continue to expand, we’re committed to investing in our team and providing meaningful career paths within our organization.”

Ridge Samala, CMCA, AMS, will serve as vice president of the Condominium Division, transitioning from a primarily operational role to a broader leadership position focused on strategic growth. Ridge joined SCS in May 2021, and his rapid progression reflects his loyalty, strong work ethic, and solutions-driven mindset, strengthened by the discipline and resilience he gained from serving in the U.S. Army. In his new role, Ridge will strengthen vendor partnerships and expand opportunities in the Washington D.C. market while pursuing his PCAM designation when eligible this May.

In his new role as division director of the Condominium Division, Jose Lizama, CMCA, will support staff development initiatives and help onboard and stabilize new properties alongside the portfolio management team while working toward his AMS designation. Lizama joined CMC in September 2017 and has been the general manager of two prestigious properties, the most recent being located at The Wharf area in Washington D.C. Jose is known for his steady leadership, knack for developing talent, and successfully mentoring team members who have progressed into portfolio manager and general manager roles.

Candice Wade, CMCA, AMS, is promoted to senior portfolio manager, supporting fellow portfolio managers, assisting with new business opportunities, and contributing fresh ideas to strengthen division operations. Candice joined CMC in March 2021 and is consistently demonstrating strong leadership, professionalism, positivity, and a solutions-oriented approach. Over the years, she has managed a challenging portfolio of high-profile properties with complex staffing structures, navigating them with resiliency while promoting collaboration, consistency, and a dedicated team spirit.

CMC Virginia is proud to recognize Ridge, Jose and Candice as they step into their new roles and continue to advance their work within the association industry.

