Chomps Debuts Premium Chicken Sticks, Fueling Incremental Category Growth in Better-For-You Snacks

New chicken sticks come in three flavors and join the existing portfolio of beef, turkey, and venison as the latest protein innovation, adding momentum to a $126 billion snacking industry1.

CHICAGO, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chomps, the leader in high-quality meat snacks, today announced the launch of a new protein: Chicken. The new three-flavor chicken lineup marks a major evolution beyond the company’s signature beef, venison, and turkey offerings, solidifying dominance in the rapidly growing meat snack market and reinforcing its position as a CPG leader and innovator.





After more than a decade in development, Chomps’ new chicken sticks deliver the same satisfying “snap” and bold flavor that has built the brand's reputation. All three flavors, Original Chicken, Nashville Hot, and Savory Breakfast, deliver 12 grams of protein and just 80 calories with zero sugar, and are made from antibiotic-free, thoughtfully-sourced chicken. True to Chomps’ commitment to quality, the sticks are formulated with real ingredients and contain no sugar, artificial flavors, colors, or artificial preservatives.

Chomps’ Chicken campaign is built around a straightforward idea: It tastes like chicken. Because it is. Chicken is a fan-favorite protein that allows Chomps to offer nutritious snack options to a broader audience of customers. Whether fueling a morning commute, post-workout recovery, or simply keeping one on hand for when hunger strikes, Chomps’ chicken sticks effortlessly fit into real routines where high-quality nutrition needs to be reliable, accessible, and delicious.

Despite the average American consuming 100 pounds of chicken per year, chicken is still widely underrepresented in the meat snack category, only accounting for 1% of the $8.2 billion meat snacks category2. While the overall meat snack market continues expanding rapidly, the chicken segment remains an untapped market opportunity.

“We saw a clear gap: America’s most consumed protein wasn’t meaningfully represented in a category we’ve helped grow," said Rashid Ali, CEO and Co-Founder of Chomps. "Chicken isn’t just another product line; it's an opportunity to reshape an underdeveloped segment and continue to raise the bar for what consumers can expect. We set out to deliver a snackable take on America’s number one protein, elevated by the flavor and quality Chomps brings to the category. We’re proud and excited about what it unlocks for our loyal customers, but also those that haven’t discovered us yet.”

The new Savory Breakfast flavor is among the first of its kind, transforming meat sticks from a primarily daytime snack into an all-day option, including in the morning when customers are often short on time. Today’s on-the-go breakfast landscape is dominated by hidden sugar and carb-heavy options, but this new flavor gives customers a way to boost energy at the start of their day. Meanwhile, the Nashville Hot flavor is Chomps’ spiciest to date, a direct response to customer demand for more heat. This community-driven approach to innovation showcases the brand’s commitment to listening to its customers and delivering the bold flavors they actually want. The Original flavor rounds out the trio with a savory chicken taste that people know and love.

“At Chomps, we are laser-focused on making real, high-quality food more accessible,” said Stacey Hartnett, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Chomps. “We ask ourselves: does it nourish us? Is it delicious? Does this fit into our customers' lives? The answer with our chicken line – as with our other products – is a resounding yes.”

“Chomps is a brand of uncompromising quality standards, so we weren’t going to launch chicken until we were proud to put our name on it,” said Matt King, Sr. Director of R&D at Chomps. “Chicken is not commonly found in the snack aisle because it is a complex protein to formulate. We spent years working to perfect the flavor and texture, without compromising on the high-quality standards that Chomps is known for. Our goal is to raise the bar for the entire category.”

Sign up today to win a year's supply of chicken sticks and be the first to know when they drop at www.chomps.com , with rolling retail availability starting in April. Chomps will showcase the new chicken sticks at Natural Products Expo West (March 4-6) at booth #N519 in the North Hall, outside hall A, and at the upper-level North Hall entrance.

About Chomps

Chomps is America’s fastest-growing meat snack brand3, redefining convenient snacking with a commitment to real ingredients and bold, satisfying flavors. Crafted from 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef and venison, along with antibiotic-free turkey and chicken, each Chomps meat stick delivers 10+ grams of high-quality protein without sugar, hormones, soy, dairy, artificial preservatives, artificial nitrates, or MSG. Seasoned with a blend of flavorful herbs and spices, Chomps provides a nutritious protein snack for the whole family. As a minority-owned, family-operated, and B Corporation-certified business, Chomps prioritizes thoughtful sourcing and recently earned the non–ultra-processed food certification through the non-GMO project. Discover a new standard in snacking at www.chomps.com .

