Haivision to Showcase Private 5G and Live Video Contribution Innovations at MWC 2026

MONTREAL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced its participation in Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026, taking place March 2–5, 2026 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

At MWC, Haivision will support live video contribution workflows within the Flying Private 5G demonstration, presented in collaboration with Neutral Wireless and industry partners as part of the GSMA Airport of the Future exhibition located at the main entrance of the event.

The Flying Private 5G demonstration at MCW builds on Haivision’s participation in the 2025 IBC Accelerator project Conquering the Air(Waves): Private 5G from Land to Sea to Sky, showcasing how private 5G connectivity supports flexible, IP-based live video workflows across both broadcast production and public safety environments. The demonstration features a Groppo ultralight aircraft equipped to deploy an airborne private 5G network, providing wireless coverage from the sky to support live video transmission from ground-based cameras and mobile devices.

The project aims to help broadcasters create more content efficiently while delivering immersive viewing experiences that bring audiences closer to the action. The demonstration also highlights Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) applications, where rapidly deployable airborne connectivity allows first responders to maintain real-time situational awareness and operational coordination even when terrestrial infrastructure is unavailable or compromised. The deployment reflects growing industry adoption of private 5G networks to support flexible, rapidly deployable live video workflows across broadcast, live event, and mission-critical operations.

Haivision live video contribution technologies featured in the airborne private 5G demonstration include:

Falkon X2 mobile video transmitters delivering low-latency live video transmission from the field



delivering low-latency live video transmission from the field Haivision MoJoPro mobile camera apps enabling smartphone-based live reporting over 5G networks



camera apps enabling smartphone-based live reporting over 5G networks Haivision StreamHub receivers and decoders deployed in airborne and ground environments to receive, decode, and distribute live video feeds





“Mobile World Congress is a connectivity-focused event, which makes it the ideal environment to demonstrate how private 5G is evolving beyond traditional telecom discussions into real operational workflows,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision. “The technology we first validated for live broadcast production is now being replicated to support public safety and mission-critical use cases. By combining private 5G networks with real-time video transmission, organizations gain a far more flexible way to deploy live video, communications, and data wherever infrastructure is limited or unavailable.”



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Haivision’s connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. Haivision provides high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at www.haivision.com.

