OnStation Announces Data Alliance with AASHTOWare to Expand Integration Access

CLEVELAND, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnStation, the leading digital stationing platform purpose-built for road construction documentation and inspection teams, today announced its Data Alliance with AASHTOWare that broadens access between OnStation and AASHTOWare Project environments. Through this alliance, all AASHTOWare Project licensing members can integrate their Construction & Materials module with OnStation using AASHTOWare OpenAPI, empowering agencies and contractors to streamline field-to-office workflows with station location-based data.

The alliance builds on OnStation’s earlier success connecting its platform to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s AASHTOWare Project instance via AASHTOWare OpenAPI, a connection that helped pave the way for multi-state adoption and demonstrated tangible benefits for daily work reporting and documentation.

Unlocking Next-Generation Field Integration

AASHTOWare OpenAPI is a modern, cloud-based integration platform designed to securely enable real-time data exchange between AASHTOWare applications and external systems. Through the new alliance, any transportation agency or organization licensed for AASHTOWare Project can leverage this capability to connect with OnStation’s digital stationing platform.

By centralizing live station location, project files, and communication into a single application, OnStation helps field teams capture critical jobsite insights that traditional tools may not record, such as station-based documentation and geotagged notes, forms, and photos, and easily share that information downstream. The platform’s intuitive features also allow users to pinpoint exact station and offset positions, quickly measure distances, and incorporate field data into broader project workflows.

Driving Productivity and Accuracy Across Projects

Once integrated, OnStation complements AASHTOWare Project by supplementing daily work reporting and other processes with detailed field-collected data. This reduces redundant data entry, improves access to contextual information, and supports clearer documentation for pay item posting and project delivery decisions.

“Agency teams need reliable ways to translate what’s happening on the ground into their system of record,” says Patrick Russo, CEO of OnStation. “This integration with AASHTOWare Project extends the power of open integration, giving members unprecedented access to jobsite data where and when they need it.”

About OnStation

OnStation is a collaborative digital stationing platform that offers location-based project records from bid to close. Specifically designed for the heavy highway industry, OnStation's mobile app centralizes communication, boosts productivity, enhances worker safety, and improves project quality. Users benefit from live jobsite stationing, milepost, and LRS capabilities. They can overlay design layers on the project map and communicate via a custom chat platform that organizes and records project events at their locations.

OnStation is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and is supported on all desktop systems. Visit www.onstationapp.com to learn more.

