Globally Acclaimed Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition® Premieres in Fort Lauderdale

One of the World’s Most Celebrated Masterpieces Comes to Life on

March 12 at Galleria Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition®, the renowned touring experience that has welcomed millions of visitors worldwide, is coming to Fort Lauderdale. Opening Thursday, March 12, at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, the exhibition offers an extraordinary opportunity to view Michelangelo’s iconic frescoes up close and at life-size scale.

Rated 4.8 stars globally, the exhibition faithfully recreates all 34 of Michelangelo’s ceiling and altar masterpieces using licensed high-resolution imagery and an advanced printing technique. From The Creation of Adam to The Last Judgment, every fresco is rendered in vivid detail, allowing visitors to explore the emotion, depth, and artistry of the Vatican’s most celebrated space—without crowds, time limits, or a trip to Rome.

The exhibition has earned high praise for its accessible approach to art appreciation, enabling visitors to see every detail, brushstroke, and color of the frescoes at their own pace, with informative signage and audio guides enhancing the experience.

Tickets are now available at SistineChapelExhibit.com/FLL . The exhibition will run for a limited time. General Admission tickets start at $28, with discounted admission for seniors, military, students, and children. VIP Tickets include any time entry and a souvenir guidebook.

20% Off Tickets Until March 15th

To celebrate its opening, the exhibit is offering 20% off tickets now through Sunday, March 15 - our best price ever and the only time this offer will be available.

“We are thrilled to bring this immersive experience to Fort Lauderdale,” said Martin Biallas, CEO of SEE® Global Entertainment, the producer of the exhibition. “Whether you’re an art lover, history enthusiast, or someone encountering this masterpiece for the first time, this exhibition allows you to experience Michelangelo’s genius in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

"Galleria Fort Lauderdale is excited to bring this globally recognized exhibition to South Florida for residents and visitors to enjoy in tandem with great shopping and dining,” said Tatiana Juarez, regional marketing director at Galleria Fort Lauderdale. “This educational, entertaining and immersive experience reaffirms the property's long history of celebrating art and culture.”

“This exhibit was wonderful. I doubt that I may ever have the opportunity to visit the real Sistine Chapel, so this exhibit gave me an informative and beautiful representation of what I might see. Plus, the visuals were large and up close so I could see more detail and really experience the artistry and talent and spiritual insight of Michelangelo. I took part in the audio tour which was very informative.”

— Fedel S., verified guest review



Exhibition Details

Galleria Fort Lauderdale – 2414 East Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Opens Thursday, March 12, 2026

Hours: Open Wednesday to Sunday

Wednesday–Saturday: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM (7:00 PM last entry)

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM (5:00 PM last entry)

The exhibition is presented by SEE® Global Entertainment in partnership with SBX Group, with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world’s biggest sports and entertainment brands.

About SEE ® Global Entertainment

SEE® Global Entertainment is part of the SEE® family of companies representing the finest in themed entertainment specializing in global touring exhibitions including Star Trek, King Tut, Titanic, The X-Files, Asterix, CoComelon Playdate, Frida Kahlo, McQueen PROVOCATEUR™ EXPERIENCE, Michael Jackson, Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel, Museum of Failure, Disgusting Food Museum, and The Art of Banksy: Without Limits. SEE ® is led by President Martin Biallas, a Hollywood veteran of 30 years. For more info visit: www.seeglobalentertainment.com and www.martinbiallas.com .

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit www.wearesbx.com .

About Galleria Fort Lauderdale

Galleria Fort Lauderdale, recognized as one of South Florida's premier shopping destinations, features a variety of popular dining and retail options. Macy’s, Dillard’s and H&M anchor the center which also is home to Altar’d State, Apple, Banana Republic, Free People and Pandora. The center features a fine roster of dining establishments such as Seasons 52, The Capital Grille and P.F. Chang’s. Powerhouse Gym can also be found at the property. Just steps away from Fort Lauderdale’s world-famous beach, it is minutes from the airport, port, downtown, hotels and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention Center with easy access from Sunrise Boulevard, U.S. Highway 1 (Federal Highway), Interstate 95, Interstate 595, and U.S. Highway A1A (Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard). Located at 2414 East Sunrise Blvd., it is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mon. through Sat. and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sun. Restaurants and anchors enjoy varied hours. More information is available by calling (954) 564-1015 or by visiting www.galleriamall-fl.com .

