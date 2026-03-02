Cuentas Inc. Subsidiary World Mobile LLC Launches U.S. MVNO Cellular Services for Subscribers of Hallo 015 Traveling or Residing in the United States

Miami Beach, FL, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN), a leading integrated communications, entertainment, and lifestyle platform company, today announced that its 51%-owned subsidiary, World Mobile LLC, has initiated Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) cellular services in the United States for customers of Israel-based mobile carrier Hallo 015 who are traveling to or living in the U.S.

The new cross-border mobile solution enables 015 subscribers to access seamless U.S. voice, text, and high-speed data services through World Mobile’s U.S. MVNO infrastructure. The service is designed to provide cost-effective, reliable connectivity without long-term contracts, allowing Israeli travelers, business professionals, students, and long-term residents in the United States to maintain uninterrupted communications.

Hallo 015, operated by Hasikma, is an Israeli telecommunications company and a licensed Israeli MVNO, in addition to its broader advanced telecom operations. The company specializes in AI-powered communication systems, integrating intelligent routing, AI-driven voice solutions, and high-performance infrastructure to deliver innovative and efficient international communication services.

As part of its U.S. expansion strategy, Hallo 015 offers a unique solution tailored specifically for Israelis living in the United States who seek seamless, reliable, and cost-effective connectivity with Israel. Customers benefit from international voice, messaging, and high-speed data services at attractive prices — creating a unified cross-border communication experience.

Cuentas and Hallo 015 will be offering special celebrity content to include concerts, special events, entertainment news and other special events via a dedicated streaming platform exclusively for Hallo 015 subscribers in Israel and the US.

Positioned at the intersection of telecommunications and artificial intelligence, Hallo 015 represents a scalable growth opportunity within a clearly defined, high-value diaspora market. “This launch represents another important milestone in CUENTAS’ strategy to build a global, interconnected MVNO ecosystem,” said Shalom Arik Maimon, Chief Executive Officer of Cuentas Inc. “Through World Mobile, we are creating strategic international partnerships that empower consumers with affordable, high-quality connectivity wherever they travel or reside. Supporting Hallo 015’s customers in the United States expands our footprint while reinforcing our commitment to innovative, borderless mobile solutions.”

The collaboration further positions CUENTAS as a scalable MVNO platform capable of supporting international operators seeking U.S. market access for their subscriber base. World Mobile’s infrastructure integrates voice, SMS, data, and VPN-enabled connectivity services, providing a secure and reliable communications environment that aligns with CUENTAS’ vertically integrated ecosystem.

About Cuentas Inc. (OTCQB: CUEN)

CUENTAS, Inc. is an integrated communications, entertainment, and lifestyle platform company delivering a mobile-first consumer experience. Through proprietary technology and strategic media alliances, CUENTAS combines mobile telephony, premium entertainment content, and digital lifestyle services into a single, vertically integrated ecosystem.

Through its 51% ownership of World Mobile LLC, CUENTAS integrates existing and emerging technologies to deliver reliable and unique mobile services, including voice, text, data, VPN-enabled connectivity, and next-era communications solutions designed to seamlessly support high-quality media consumption and live interactive entertainment.

Through its 51% ownership of World Mobile Media Group LLC, CUENTAS is modernizing the entertainment marketplace by building a decentralized media platform that combines licensed and original content, live events, creator-driven programming, and socially impactful content. The Company monetizes premium entertainment via pay-per-minute (PPM), pay-per-event (PPE), and free, ad-supported on-demand programming—maximizing reach, engagement, and diversified revenue. CUENTAS’ mobile network serves as the exclusive distribution platform for its entertainment offerings, unifying connectivity, content, and lifestyle services.

Shalom Arik Maimon

Chief Executive Officer

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Investor Relations

Email: info@cuentas.com

Website: https://cuentas.com/

About Hallo 015

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, Hallo 015 is a licensed Israeli telecommunications operator specializing in advanced international voice and connectivity solutions. Operating from its main offices at Rechov Hamelacha 14, Rosh HaAyin, the company employs between 51–200 professionals and serves a global client base across the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

Over the past decade, Hallo 015 has become a primary telecom provider for leading Forex, internet, and international sales organizations that depend on high-performance voice infrastructure. Guided by its slogan, “More Calls Answered,” the company focuses on maximizing call completion rates, voice clarity, and overall performance for sales and retention teams operating in competitive global markets.

Hallo 015’s experienced technical team leverages advanced switching and routing technologies to deliver reliable, high-quality international calling services. Senior-level support specialists are directly accessible to clients, providing rapid resolution of technical issues. The company is part of The Flat Planet Phone Company Group, which maintains an international telecom network with carrier-grade switching infrastructure in Nicosia, Paris, London, and New York. Through this global footprint, Hallo 015 provides telephone numbers in more than 60 countries and delivers scalable voice solutions tailored to international enterprises.

Profitable and debt-free, and majority owned by management, Hallo 015 continues to invest in both its technical platform and human capital to support long-term growth and service excellence.

For more information, visit: http://www.hallo.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s plans and expectations relating to its SEC reporting status, any potential listing on a major U.S. exchange or relisting on the Nasdaq Capital Market, business strategy, future operations, and prospects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the Company’s ability to continue to meet SEC reporting obligations, , to obtain necessary approvals, to fund its operations, and to execute its business strategy, as well as other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.