Intermedia Showcases No-Cost Migration and AI-Powered Communications at MWC Barcelona 2026

BARCELONA, SPAIN / SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermedia Intelligent Communications, a global leader in AI-powered cloud communications, collaboration, and customer engagement solutions, is showcasing its expanded Service Provider Migration Program and its latest AI innovations at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026. The no-cost migration initiative is designed to significantly reduce the cost, risk, and complexity of migrating business customers from ageing unified communications (UC) platforms to modern, cloud-native solutions, while Intermedia’s latest AI innovations turn everyday conversations into real-time insight and action across customer and employee experiences.

Visitors to the Intermedia booth at MWC Barcelona 2026, located in the Netherlands Pavilion (Booth CS54), can see how automated migration capabilities and Intermedia’s AI-powered communications platform help service providers, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and digital players modernise faster, retain customers, and drive profitable growth.

“As legacy UC platforms reach end-of-life, service providers face increasing pressure from customer churn, rising operational costs, and competitive differentiation,” said John Tucker, VP of Service Provider Product Management at Intermedia. “Migration has historically been expensive and disruptive. By eliminating migration costs and pairing that with an easy-to-sell, AI-powered platform, Intermedia enables partners to move forward with confidence and bring new services to market faster.”

Removing Migration Barriers for Service Providers and MVNOs

Migrating customers from legacy cloud platforms such as BroadSoft and Metaswitch, or from on-premises communications environments, has traditionally required significant manual effort, specialised expertise, and capital investment.

Intermedia’s cloud-native communications platform is owned and operated by Intermedia, providing partners with a single, integrated UCaaS and CCaaS foundation without reliance on third-party cores, fragmented toolsets, or complex integrations. Built for multi-tenant scale, the platform supports rapid onboarding, consistent service delivery, and long-term flexibility as partner portfolios evolve.

Combined with Intermedia’s no-cost Service Provider Migration Program, partners gain both the technical foundation and the operational support needed to modernise efficiently and bring new services to market faster.

Intermedia’s Service Provider Migration Program simplifies this process through:

Automated migration tools that extract, transform, and upload customer data and re-home end-user devices

that extract, transform, and upload customer data and re-home end-user devices Dedicated migration expertise supporting planning, execution, and cutover

supporting planning, execution, and cutover Go-to-market enablement, including sales tools, campaigns, and training resources

Together, these capabilities help reduce operational burden and accelerate time to market.

AI-Powered Communications That Extend the Value of Migration

Alongside migration, Intermedia is highlighting how AI-powered communications enhance the value of cloud modernisation. Intermedia’s Intelligent Communications Platform embeds AI across UCaaS and CCaaS environments, delivering capabilities such as real-time transcription, conversation summaries, sentiment analysis, and performance insights that help teams move faster, make better-informed decisions, and deliver more intelligent customer and employee experiences.

“We look forward to engaging with partners at MWC Barcelona 2026 and sharing how organisations can modernise without taking on unnecessary risk,” said Wilco van Dijk, Director of Channel Development EMEA at Intermedia. “Our no-cost migration program removes one of the biggest barriers to moving forward, while our AI-powered communications platform helps partners deliver smarter, more differentiated experiences once they’re in the cloud. That combination is what enables service providers, MVNOs, and digital partners to protect customer relationships today and build new value for the future.”

Built for Partner Success

Intermedia continues to globally expand, working closely with partners that are modernising their portfolios and pursuing AI-driven growth opportunities.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia’s reseller model enables service providers and MVNOs to retain ownership of customer relationships, brand solutions as their own, and build profitable, recurring revenue streams. Backed by 99.999% uptime SLAs, compliance with key security standards (including NIS 2 and DORA), and J.D. Power–certified technical support, Intermedia delivers an enterprise-grade alternative to maintaining legacy infrastructure without heavy capital investment or long deployment cycles.

Meet Intermedia at MWC Barcelona 2026

Visit Intermedia at the Netherlands Pavilion, Booth CS54, March 2–6, 2026, to see live demonstrations of Intermedia’s No-Cost Service Provider Migration Program and AI-powered communications solutions.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit

www.intermedia.com/resellers/service-providers

About Intermedia Intelligent Communications

Intermedia Intelligent Communications helps more than 150,000 business customers connect better, from wherever, through our AI-powered platform that includes voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS (where available), contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power nine times for excellence in assisted technical support, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free Experience™ that includes financially backed 99.999% uptime SLAs.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as Advisor models.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.